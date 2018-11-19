/What Are The Best Vehicle Cover Materials?

Do you have a truck, van, SUV or car you love the most? Probably, you should get a cover for it, especially if you keep your car away for a long time without using it.

The primary function of vehicle covers is to offer protection to your car to exterior factors such as:

Hail

Dust

Rain

Ice

Snow

Leaves

Each cover you encounter varies from one another by a variety of elements including form or shape such as the ability to stretch, overall length, and the material from which it’s manufactured.

In this in-depth article, we’re going to discuss the best vehicle covers and the materials you need to get to offer excellent protection and provide privacy against wary eyes. The vehicles cover discussed here are the most affordable, provide ultimate satisfaction and works to the expectations of the user.

The Best Vehicle Cover Materials

Xcar Universal Breathable Dust Prevention Car Cover

The car covers under this category include the Hatch Automotive cover and XCAR Universal Sedan. These covers:

Are affordable, they go as low as $30

Features a cable and lock for maximum security from wind

Offers protection against various elements ranging from moistures, dust, debris to UV rays which are very detrimental to the paint of your vehicle.

The covers have a variety of length which mostly appears in the following ranges, 170-185-inches, 185-200-inches, 200-228inches.

The covers are designed with elastic hems to allow them to be snug fit and minimized loose areas.

OxGord Signature Waterproof Car Cover

OxGord signature waterproof car covers include the Read-Fit-Semi custom. This cover is meant for small cars such as the Mazda Miata. This special is functional from its onset from the bag and works excellently on both the 2 door and 4 door automobiles.

The covers features:

5 layers of to offer protection against the storm so that you can stave off all the hazardous elements such as the snow, fog condensation, and rain. Has breathable and reflective materials that offer protection to both your interior and exterior against UV rays. The UV rays are harmful as they cause oxidation to your paint and cracks the interior and fade quickly.

The cover has tie-down grommets and reinforced seems to enable the cover to stay on top of your vehicle even with very high winds. The covers come in 7 different sizes to offer a wide range of service to vehicles ranging from 97-inches to 229-inches.

Motor Trend Auto Armor All Weather Proof Universal Fit Car Cover

Motor Trend Auto Armor All Weather Proof Coupe and Sedan cover come in quite a variety number of sizes covering all the dimensions- small, medium, large, extra-large and xx- large.

This cover has a reliable strength to provide the required protection to your vehicles against elements such as the:

Rain

UV rays

Tree sap

Storm

Bird Droppings

These elements have no chance to cause any harm to your car with this particular cover. Additionally, the cover is heat resistant. This means even if you leave your vehicle in direct sunlight no damage will occur to your paint. The interior of your car will not be subjected to heat.

The cover has breathable fabric to fight against corrosion and toff mildly and it goes at a reasonable price of around 30 to 40 US Dollars.

Classic Accessories Overdrive Polypro Full-Size Sedan Car Cover

Classic Accessories OverDrive Polypro III for the mid-sized sedan is a heavy-duty car cover that can endure all the harsh elements that would cause significant harm to your vehicle.

This cover is manufactured specially for 4-door enabled sedan vehicles.

The cover has the following features:

It comes in an excellent package of length ranging from 175-inches to 210-inches long.

On the driver’s door, there’s a zipper for quick access.

It has an antenna reinforcement patch for vehicles with a permanently extended antenna.

The cover is not limited to offering protection to a particular season, but it rather works well across all the elements like dirt, dust, rain, snow, and wind.

The cover is elastic to create extra wiggle room when fitting the cover on your vehicle.

Budge Lite Sedan Car Cover

This cover is designed in a variety of sizes starting from 157-inches all the way to 170-inches, 200-inches, 228-inches and to a whopping 264-inches long. The long size is specifically meant for large sedan family vehicles.

The cover also features a double stitched seems to last long even against serious mother natures of elements. It comes with a storage bag for storing the cover when not in use. The cover is strong enough to offer the protection you need against wind, dust, water and UV rays. The cover costs the same size whether you buy a small, medium or the largest size.

Budge Lite Medium SUV Cover

The budget lite SUV cover is made from a polypro pane synthetic material. The cover protects your car against all the outside elements like moisture or light rain, UV rays, dust, bird droppings, and wind.

The cover is lightweight weighing about 4 lbs.

The cover has a wiggle room when fitting it on your vehicle because its elastic.

It comes in various sizes like 162’’, 186’’, 210’’, and 229’’ long. Therefore, with the many dimensions in which it comes, you can various choices to select from.

These are some of the best vehicle covers in the market today. Not only are they affordable but they also offer your car the best protection against the elements.

