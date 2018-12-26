/Need for Speed: Safety Tips to Consider When Riding a Motorcycle

Ever since we were kids, we had a fascination with speed. Our fascination with speed came in many forms. We ate our food fast, we would do our homework fast (just to hurry up and get done with it), and we even opened our Christmas and birthday gifts fast! So our need for speed is nothing new, it’s just that some of us have suppressed that need as we grew older.

Some people never lose that need for speed and seek other methods of fulfillment. One of the ways people fulfill that need is by riding motorcycles. It’s not necessarily the motorcycle itself that attracts people, it’s the speed that the motorcycle produces. Motorcycles can go as fast as 376.36 mph, and if that isn’t fast enough for you, then I don’t know what else can fulfill that need for you!

Just as speed comes with a motorcycle, the importance of safety also comes with it. Motorcycles have a bad reputation as far as safety is concerned, but is that really fair? Anytime we get into a car or hop on a motorcycle, we are putting our lives at risk, but that’s a risk we have to take when needing transportation. The key is safety. You want to be safe whether you’re driving a car or riding a motorcycle. Check out these safety tips to consider when riding a motorcycle.

Enroll in a Class

Before you were able to drive a car you had to take a class… why would it be any different for a motorcycle? The thought of taking a class might be a little daunting for you, but it’s something you definitely need to do. Attending that class will teach you the basics of riding as well as motorcycle laws and safety.

Do you remember how you had to study your driver’s book for your driving test? You knew all the speeding, stopping, and turning rules from the book, but once you actually got in the car to take your actual driving test, it was a totally different experience being in the car than taking the written/computer test wasn’t it? Of course. There’s no comparing actual hands-on training, and that’s the mindset you need to have with a motorcycle.

Coverage For Yourself and Others

Whether you’re in a car or a motorcycle, you have to drive insured. People drive uninsured all the time, but it’s not safe, and if they get caught, the consequences can be quite substantial, especially when driving a motorcycle. The dangers associated with riding a motorcycle are quite apparent. Your body is exposed to the road and other cars, plus the speed of some motorcycles exceed that of a car, so making sure you’re covered not only protects you but other drivers as well.

While you have your insurance in place, it’s also a good idea to have someone representing you with motorcycle experience, in case an accident does happen. The injuries associated with motorcycle accidents can be traumatic and life-changing, and even fatal. Knowing the risks of riding a motorcycle is all the more reason to take extra safety precautions.

Proper Safety Gear

You might be a bargain shopper, but when it comes to motorcycle gear, this is not an area where you want to get the biggest bang for your buck! You definitely want to invest in high-quality motorcycle gear. Yes, there is reasonably priced gear out there, but if the thought of something being too good to be true pops in your head, then you probably don’t need to get it.

Motorcycles are associated with “cool,” and if you have on all this protective and safety gear, you’ll probably feel like you don’t look so cool. Television has made us think that in order to look cool on your motorcycle you can’t wear any protective gear. You just need to wear a cool leather jacket and you’re good to go… that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Motorcycle gear has actually come a long way and has designs and styles that make both men and women look good, and still provide protection while riding. Motorcycle safety gear includes:

Helmets

Jackets

Boots

Pants

Gloves

Protection for eyes and ears

Guards for knees, elbows, and shins

Inspect Your Bike Before Each Drive

This is a good habit to have in general whether you have a car or motorcycle. Doing this pre-inspection can prevent you from getting on the road with a flat tire. Checking your tires before you hopped on the road would allow you to get your tire taken care of, and prevented any type of accident from happening.

The same applies to your motorcycle. A good kick to the tires will check to make sure there’s enough air in them, you can look on the ground to see if there are any oil leaks, and once you start your bike, you’ll want to check and make sure the lights work. These are just a few suggestions on checking your bike, but it’s definitely a good safety habit to maintain as long as you have your bike.

