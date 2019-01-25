/What is a reasonable speed for long distances on a bike Publisher?

Bike accidents are generally more common as compared to car accidents. This is because bikes don’t contain any protective covering in its surroundings. There are many causes of bike accidents such as use of cell phones during driving, harshly driving, ignoring traffic signs, bad weather etc.

The major cause is speeding. Most of the people do not care about speed limits and as a result face catastrophic results. There are certain speed limits for every street and road which should be obeyed by every biker.

Controlling bike accidents:

Following are some tips that can prove helpful in controlling bike accidents:

Attentive driving:

One should never lose his concentration during riding a bike. This can cause severe accidents. Driver age ranging from 15-30 has highest percentage of distracted drivers. One should concentrate on his driving so that he can prevent himself from severe damage.

Careful driving on rough streets:

It is important not to over speed especially on rough streets. Always keep the speed slow within a reasonable limit. Tis will help you to cross the road more easily and will help you to balance yourself on your bike.

Speeding:

This is the major reason behind bike accidents. Although both cars and bikes do not have same speed but also doesn’t mean that bikes should ride as fast as possible. There are certain speed limits for every street in every country. The speed limit on most of the GT road is 60-70 kmph. Different countries have different speed limits in New Zealand motorbikes are limited to 40 kmph. In some areas you can see the white sign with the black strip it. This sign is generally used in rural areas where there is amalgam of straights and curves and where there could be hazards around the corner such as cattle on the road.

No use of cell phones:

Cell phones divert the concentration of the driver. About 60% of the accidents occur due to use of phones. You should never use your mobile if you really want to drive safely.

5 rated bikes and bike accessories:

The bottom line:

When you are going on a long distance, always keep speed limits of bike within reasonable range. You can also watch seed limits in every street. This will help you to make your journey safe and comfortable.

