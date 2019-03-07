/Steps to Keeping Healthy When You Drive a Lot

Driving for extended hours without taking regular breaks can take a serious toll on your overall health and especially on your spine. Sitting for extended hours in an office chair is unhealthy. It is far much worse on a car seat considering the bumping and swaying that your body will be put through when driving on different terrains.

There is a lot of information and guides that advise you on how to manage your health if you are a regular driver. This information is especially important for those drivers whose occupations are driving is related to too long drives. Freeyourspine.info is one such site that you can find useful tips on how to manage your health to avoid back pains and possible disability.

We are going to look at some of the tips that you, as a regular driver can follow to keep yourself healthy. They are quite simple tips that anyone can follow without the need of a personal coach.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise is particularly important whether you drive a lot or not. Exercising keeps your body strong, your brain alert and enhances your immune system. You will not find yourself contracting small illnesses or having to deal with some lifestyle diseases such as obesity. If you drive regularly, keeping fit will help you a lot since driving, especially driving heavy trucks can take a toll on you. Driving might seem easy when you don’t drive a lot of times, but it can be very tasking when taking journeys of up to eight hours in a day.

Watch What You Eat

Coupled with exercise is diet. What you eat is vital in determining your health state. As a regular driver, you might find yourself lacking time to get enough food or eating at irregular intervals. Take for instance, if you are a long-distance bus or truck driver. You will most of the times have to eat in roadside motels and inns, which are not always available or might lack quality food. You may consider carrying healthy snacks like fruits when you embark on long journeys. You can even have a small fridge in your car to carry good food with you.

Watch Your Sitting Posture

It is the way you sit when driving that determines whether you develop neck and back pains. Keep in mind that sitting exerts more than 60% more tension on the spine than when standing. The manner in which you support it is for this reason vital. Adjust your seat to enable you to sit in an upright position without overarching your back. It is recommended that you adjust your seat to at least 100 degrees. You should also pull yourself closer to the when to avoid straining when driving. This, of course, depends on the size of your car and your height.

Take Regular Breaks

Avoid torturing yourself by driving excessively long distances without stopping. Even if you are in a hurry, try and take regular breaks of 10 to 20 minutes to stretch and hydrate. You can also utilize this time to check your phone to reply to your texts and return your calls. Refreshing in the course of long drives significantly reduces your chances of getting into an accident. You also have an opportunity of checking your vehicle, like checking tire pressure and allowing the engine to cool.

Park a Distance Away

If you have such a busy schedule that you completely lack time to exercise, you develop a habit of parking your vehicle a distance away from your stopovers then take a walk. These regular walks are good for stretching your legs and muscles that are mostly used when driving.

Get Enough Sleep

This point can’t be emphasized enough. It is the most important in your effort to remain healthy. You must find time to get some deep restful trip on a comfortable platform. You can customize your car to have a sleeping bunk. Do not wait to feel overwhelmed since you may sleep on the wheel and get into an accident. Always take a break from your busy schedule to sleep and rejuvenate your body and mind. You will not be in a position to perform any task when you are sleepy. The brain also works best after a deep and restful sleeping session. Try and have at least six or more hours of uninterrupted sleep.

