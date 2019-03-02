/The Advancement of Technology: 4 Reasons You Shouldn’t Fear Self-Driving Trucks

Driving a vehicle is something most people do on a daily basis. If you are like most motorists, staying safe while behind the wheel is your top priority. Modern vehicles are filled with state-of-the-art features like backup cameras and forward-collision warning systems.

Over the years, cars have gotten progressively safer, which has helped to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities. The next step in this technological progression is self-driving cars and trucks. The trucking industry is already fixated on this technology, which means in the next few years there will be a slue of self-driving trucks on the highway.

Instead of instantly clamming up at the mention of autonomous vehicles, you should view this technology as a positive thing. The following are just some of the benefits that self-driving vehicles bring to the table.

1. A Higher Degree of Safety

Did you realize there are 6 million car accidents each year in the United States? One of the most common causes of these accidents is human error. Distracted driving has become an epidemic over the past few years and has led to many deaths on America’s roadways. With an increase in self-driving vehicles on the road, experts predict that the number of traffic accidents will start to decline.

There have been a number of reports that show self-driving vehicles could stop nearly 90 per cent of the traffic accidents each year. As autonomous vehicle technology improves, the number of people involved in a truck accident will decline.

2. Autonomous Vehicles Can Help Business Owners and Consumers

Getting goods from one side of the country to the next can be a lengthy process. Most states only allow commercial truck drivers to operate their big rigs for 12 hours a day. This means that a cross country trip will take them a few days to complete.

One of the main advantages that come with using self-driving trucks is they don’t have to take breaks to rest. This means that business owners can improve efficiency levels and consumers can get the goods they want in a hurry.

3. Reducing the Cost of Ride-Sharing Programs

In the past few years, ride-sharing programs like Uber and Lyft have exploded in popularity. Often times, people in a larger city prefer to use public transportation and ride-sharing programs in lieu of buying a car. The cost of maintaining and ensuring a car can be quite substantial, which is why alternate forms of transportation are so popular.

With the rise of self-driving vehicles, these ride-share programs will become much cheaper. Since ride-share programs won’t have the cost of employing actual drivers, they can let the cost reduction trickle down to their users.

4. Self-Driving Vehicles Provide Benefits for Everyone

There is a large portion of the population that are unable to drive due to things like physical disabilities. In the past, these disabilities led to people having to rely on public transportation like buses to get around.

The power and convenience of self-driving vehicles will make riding in a car, truck or van accessible for all. Instead of having to deal with transportation restrictions due to a disability, people can get from point A to point B in an autonomous vehicle.

Rather than shying away from advancements in the autonomous vehicle industry, now is the time to embrace them. Working with technology instead of against it can benefit the human race greatly.

