/5 Helpful Tips to Extend the Life of Any Car

From $15 movie tickets to $6 cups of coffee, the price of everything seems to keep going up. Vehicles are no exception. That’s why it’s so important to make sure to take care of a vehicle.

The more care provided, the longer the car is going to last. The good news is there are a few simple steps to take to ensure a vehicle remains efficient and reliable for years and miles down the road.

Change the Oil Regularly

Most people have heard time and time again how important it is to keep the oil in their vehicle changed. The oil is what lubricates and cools all the parts in their vehicle’s engine.

If a driver puts off regular oil and filter changes, it can lead to the production of metal-eating sludge, reduced vehicle efficiency, and eventually complete engine failure.

It’s advised to get a quick oil change every 3,000 miles (or according to the manufacturer’s recommendations). This is the cheapest insurance a driver has against engine damage.

Keep Fluid Changes Up to Date

The oil in the vehicle’s engine isn’t the only fluid that needs attention. Other fluids in the vehicle require frequent replenishment and replacement too. The fluids that need attention include the power steering fluid, brake fluid, radiator coolant, and transmission fluid.

If it is an all- or four-wheel drive vehicle, remain mindful of the differential fluid and the transfer case fluid, as well. It is important to keep an eye on these fluids, and don’t just leave it for when the vehicle is serviced by a professional.

It’s best to check your fluids every few weeks. This can ensure no issues are present.

Swap the Filters

The filters are responsible for stopping debris from getting into the engine. The air filters remove the dust and dirt in the air, while the fuel and the oil filters are responsible for trapping abrasive sediments.

It’s a good idea to reference the owner’s manual where a driver can find guidelines letting them know when the filters should be replaced. In most cases, a new oil filter is installed at every oil change; however, the frequency that the air filter needs to be replaced is dependent on the environment where the vehicle is driven.

Inspect the Tires

The tires are the only part of the vehicle that come in contact with the road. As a result, it’s a good idea to check the tire pressure and the condition of the tires regularly.

This is the best way to improve the safety and fuel efficiency of any vehicle. When the tires are properly maintained, it also helps them last longer.

Stay on Top of Needed Repairs

If a driver puts off the needed repairs, it can cause additional damage to the vehicle (and the driver’s wallet). For example, if a person drives around with a faulty water pump, it may result in catastrophic engine damage and overheating.

If squealing brakes are ignored, it will reduce braking power. This means drivers shouldn’t just turn the radio up when they hear a strange sound coming from the vehicle.

Avoid Repairs with the Tips Found Here

If a driver wants to avoid having to make costly vehicle repairs, it is a good idea to implement the tips here. This will help ensure any vehicle remains both efficient and safe.

