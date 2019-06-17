/Our Guide To Fixing Your Car On A Shoestring Budget

Maintaining a car is a drain on resources, particularly if you are on a tight budget with a car that is slightly older. However, it is always possible to maintain your vehicle on a tight budget and keep it in top condition. In this article, we are giving you our top tips to fix your car without breaking the bank.

Check For Puddles

One of the main elements to monitor when fixing a car on a tight budget is to monitor the underside of your car. If you are parked and there is an unusual puddle under the car, this could mean that oil, transmission fluid or water could be leaking from out of the car. Though this may seem like a problem that is unfixable on a tight budget, it is possible. However, there is an option of looking into the payday loan market in the UK to cover the cost, because going to garages to attempt to fix the problem may be an additional cost that you cannot afford. Therefore, it is important to research your car as much as you can to diagnose the problem. This will help you to ensure you are not paying extra for a repair that you know you do not need.

Repair Windscreen Cracks

Another way to ensure you save money when fixing your car is to have any small windscreen cracks fixed as soon as possible. This will help to ensure you are not paying a large amount of an entirely new windscreen as this can be fixed with a small upfront cost beforehand. This is beneficial for your tight budget as a number of first-time repairs are often times cheaper than an entirely new windscreen and the results will last significantly longer.

Monitor Engine lights

Engine lights are put in place to ensure your car is in working order. If one of these is lit up, then refer to the manual. This will help you to identify the problem as well as ensure you have set a plan of action to combat the problem. If this is a small problem that can be resolved yourself, then you can buy the parts needed and replace them, however this is often an issue for that should be resolved by a garage. Therefore, finding a garage with a cheap fee is vital to ensuring the health of the car whilst sticking to a budget.

Fix The Car Yourself

If you are experienced in dealing with cars or a used to working in a workshop, it may be of a benefit to you to fix the car yourself. This will help to cut the costs of labour from the garage and car parts can be bought online at trade prices. This helps to stick to a budget and complete the job yourself. This is also beneficial for any future fixes that you may need to undergo as you will know how the engine works and can set about fixing the engine, making it beneficial in the long term.

With all this in mind, it is possible to fix your car and maintain it on a tight budget, you just must be wise and research as much as possible to ensure you are spending your money on the elements that need fixing. Where will you begin with your car maintenance?

