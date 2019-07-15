/15 Car Mechanic Tools You Need In Your Garage

Here is an extremely comprehensive guide to the must-have tools in your garage if you have a habit of playing around with your engine yourself.

There are three different groups of tools. The basic tools, the ones that you need very often to run basic errands. Moving on to the intermediate ones, which are meant for the more complex repairs, and then the advanced tools, the ones that are used by professionals.

Basic Tools

Wrench set

This is the most important tool of this list. The chrome vanadium alloy tools are worth investing in, as they are going to last you a lifetime. Go for the metric wrenches instead of the standard ones.

Wrenches have high functionality; that is, they are used for various purposes. They are also fairly easy to use and require no background knowledge.

Screwdrivers

A good set of screwdrivers is also a must-have in any toolbox. It is impossible to imagine life without them.

Get at least some screwdrivers that are stubbed, for the sake of working in environments where there isn’t much space. And the rest of them should be of regular length.

Flashlight

The most important tool is the flashlight for car mechanics. Visibility isn’t always something that mechanics have while they are working on their cars.

Having a proper way to light things up is a huge favor to oneself. And for that, you need a good flashlight. They are small, they are inexpensive, and they are durable.

Pliers

Pliers are a must, from cutting any kind of wires to working with anything in a reduced space. Keep a long-nosed wire to work within reduced space for sure.

You should have some regulars and some that cut wires. Addition of a jaw plier will increase its range.

Hammer

Sometimes, all you need is a whack of the hammer to set things right.

Make sure that the handlebar is made out of a kind of rubber that ensures a secure grip so that your hammer does not go flying out of your hand, and only makes your job easier.

If you are working with bigger vehicles, get a club hammer as well.

Intermediate Tools

Wire terminal set

Sometimes the terminals will not be there after taking out the connectors and relays and sensors. And you would need to replace them with a fresh new pair of terminals.

Getting a box of terminals is not going to cause you much, but are very handy to go around. So that whenever your terminals get corroded or fall off, you have a pair ready to replace them.

Rolling tool chest

You will feel the need for a rolling tool chest when you will have a bunch of tiny tools lying around in an unarranged fashion.

It will make it so hard to find the right tool when you need it. Sometimes, you will find tool chests that come with all the tools, so go for them if you don’t have any.

Torque wrench

A torque wrench only looks like a simple ratchet, but it isn’t. Sometimes, the manufacturer requires the bolts to be tightened at a very specific torque.

This one lets you accomplish that. It is of special importance when operations inside the transmission gear or the engine are conducted. It is also extremely necessary to tighten spark plugs.

Magnet pickup

Sometimes, you will find yourself working with that bolt that just won’t hold in your fingers. It will fall and roll into a deep dark abyss that you will not be able to access.

After you are through with swearing, use this magnet to hold it above the spaces that you reckon your bolt must have rolled into. The missing bolt is going to stick to the magnet.

Socket adapters

An inexpensive, yet smart, addition to your toolbox. Sometimes you have the socket, but the ratchet that you have will not fit into it.

And sometimes, even if the socket does fit, the ratchet is going to be small enough for you not to be able to move it. Here is where you are going to thank yourself and me for getting a socket adapter.

Advanced Tools

Air compressor

An air compressor is a one-time investment. To set a compressed air system will allow you to accomplish a heavy-duty job by putting the least amount off effort. They are not loud and offer good value for money.

Tire inflator and the gauge

Keeping your tires spot on is one of the critical elements of car maintenance. The tire inflator is the most basic air compressed tool. It will make sure that you always keep the pressure of your tires appropriate.

Impact wrench

This is something you need to get for the family of your air compressed tools. They are responsible for speeding up heavy-duty processes, like removing wheel bolts. They are difficult without it.

Impact sockets

The regular sockets are of little use when it comes to the air compressed tools; they will break easily. The sockets that are designed to be able to withstand the impact are these, the impact sockets.

Digital caliper

A traditional caliper requires too much effort that you can avoid by getting a digital caliper.

When you buy one, you should keep this thing in mind that it should be able to read mm, fractions and inches. It should also have high accuracy.

