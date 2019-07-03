/3 Things to Consider Before your Next Truck Purchase

When you’re shopping for a new vehicle, it is easy to get caught up on unimportant factors like how cool the wheels look, the vehicle’s color or neat tech amenities that do little to affect the performance or value of the car. Before you go vehicle shopping, here are three things to consider before your next truck purchase.



Value



You don’t want to buy a truck because it is the cheapest that can carry you, your family or your cargo. The most expensive model may have the most amenities on the checklist but remember that the manufacturers will include little extras down to air fresheners and act as if they’re all equally important. Focus instead on the features that are important. How safe is the vehicle? How much horsepower does the engine produce relative to its cost? Don’t worry about how pretty the tire rims are and focus on the durability of the tires. Look at the amount of maintenance the vehicle needs instead of the initial price. This is why you should have a list of the best overall values before you walk into the truck sales to pick your perfect truck.

Fuel Efficiency



One of the biggest factors to consider when buying a truck is its fuel efficiency. This is especially true if you’re buying a commercial vehicle. A secondary factor is how much work is required to get that stated fuel efficiency. Yet this can be offset by the axle ratio and number of cylinders in the engine. You have to be careful to balance fuel efficiency against other criteria like power. After all, a truck that sips petrol but can’t pull the load you want to pull isn’t worth the money. This is why you should know whether you need light, medium or full duty capacity.

Capacity



Your truck needs to carry you and your gear. This is why you want to pick out a truck with enough seating in the cab to carry you and your crew. A second row in the back is necessary if you want to safely take your family or a full crew of five to the site. A third-row seat is a luxury, but it is sometimes useful. Consider how many people you’re regularly carrying in the truck to determine whether or not it is worth paying more for additional seating. The ability to recline the seat and sleep in it is really only important if you’re currently sleeping in the truck overnight now.

Another variation of this issue is how much space the vehicle has for cargo. It doesn’t have space in the bed to haul the pallets and supplies you’re going to take to the worksite, don’t make the decision based on fuel efficiency. This is why you must understand the difference between full size and midsize so that you buy the truck with the space you need. Don’t assume you can haul it all in a trailer, and if you do want that option, ensure that the truck has a trailer hitch and the engine power to pull a trailer before you buy the vehicle.

