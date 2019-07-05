/5 Ways to Protect Your New Car Paint Job

Whether you’re trying to keep your current car paint job looking great or you’re preparing for after your new paint job, you will put out around $500 for your paint job.

Failing to protect it is a waste of money and there are simple things you can do to make sure your car stays looking great for as long as possible.

Continue reading this article to learn how to keep looking cool with a shiny new paint job.

That’s an Awesome New Car Paint Job

Your friends are sure to notice when you get your car painted. The last thing you want to do is let it get messed up and look less than fabulous. These tips will help you avoid lackluster paint.

Paint Protection Film

One of the best ways to keep your paint from things like chips, discoloration and other things that mess up your paint is paint protection film.

The paint protection film is a top coat that goes over your paint to protect it from common road hazards.

Have You Waxed Lately?

It isn’t just your legs that need a good waxing. Your car needs to be waxed as well.

Waxing your car helps to protect it from the sun in the Summer and the harsh conditions in the Winter. Your car needs to be waxed around every 3 months.

If you don’t want to DIY the project, you’re likely to find you can outsource the project for $80+ depending on the area where you live.

Get Those Bird Droppings off

If a bird decides to use your car as a bathroom — get it off! The highly acidic content in the bird droppings can damage your car even if it does have a clear coat paint job.

You can find wipes on the market that will specifically help with this issue.

Clear off the Tree Sap

Tree sap isn’t as easy to see as bird droppings. If you are parking under trees, you should inspect your car every time that you get ready to go out and drive.

Pine sap is very damaging so even if you’re helping your car’s paint job by keeping it out of the sun, you’re hurting it with the tree sap. If you let the tree sap bake on your paint, you’re looking at serious trouble so get those wipes out and remove the tree sap right away.

Park Under Cover or Get a Car Cover

If you don’t have a garage, you might think you can’t protect your car from the elements but there are car covers for every vehicle model. When you put your car under a cover, it might be an extra step but you’re going to keep your money in your pocket instead of paying for a paint job that was unnecessary.

Get More Great Tips for Your Car

Now that you know how to protect your new car paint job, it’s time to learn more great tips and tricks to help you be a great car owner. Navigate to your favorite part of our site and bookmark it for more great reads.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 8.0/10 (1 vote cast)