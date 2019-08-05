/5 Disruptive Trends In The Automotive Industry Driving Exponential Growth

There are a few changes in the automotive industry that must happen if the industry wants to avoid a catastrophic slowdown. The automotive industry could begin to slow down if it does not make changes to accommodate the customer. Plus, automotive companies need to consider what technologies customers would like to see in the future. Look through these few tips to learn what a car business should do to keep up with the changing market.

The rapid evolution of the shared mobility market has not solely established the advantages of asset-light business models, but also their ability to quickly deploy across the world. As a consequence, these new entrants also are proving that the capital-intensive nature of the automotive industry, that served as a barrier to entry, is really turning into a liability.

New needs for urban and individual mobility supported asset usage have additionally opened the doors for a large number of new entrants starting from journey planners to quality aggregators that offer shoppers with a one-stop interface to plan, book and pay across all modes of transport. In short, disruption has become basic to the fast evolution of the mobility system.

In response, automakers are collaborating at multiple levels, not simply with suppliers and competitors however also outside the system. Now, innovation is challenging established principles, from price proposition to price drivers and product life cycles.

New Business Models

Auto companies need to start making cheaper cars, offering more leases, and providing customers with savings. When dealerships are offering to finance, they need to drop their rates, and the price of each car needs to be slashed because the customer can find the car they want online for less money.

New business models could include a reduced production cost, better parts, and making vehicles that are much lighter than before. Auto companies can make smaller engines that are not as powerful, and these very same companies should use replacement parts that are easy for the driver to order.

Improved Leases

The lease automobiles have been changing over the past few years. These leases were once only reserved for people with excellent credit who would make outlandish down payments on the car. This is not an affordable option for a lot of people. For instance, subscription services for Netflix & the car will ensure that someone can get into a car for a reasonable price every month. A new concept of car subscription is a good option for people who need a new car but do not have much money to spend.

Self-Driven Cars

Self-driven cars that you are looking at can give you the assistance that you need on the road or in the parking lot. Self-driven cars can come to you when you cannot find them in a parking lot, and these very same cars can drive you to your location without any input from you. You can take the wheel at any time, but the car does most of the work for you.

Self-driven cars are new to some drivers, but the drivers can drive these cars on their own if they want. The drivers can press the brakes if they think the car will not stop, and these cars even accept verbal feedback. You can sync your phone with the car, ask it to make calls, and ask it to map directions.

App-Based Amenities

Auto companies must add better amenities to their vehicles. When someone can sync their car to their phone, they can listen to music or get directions to their next destination. The customer can order a car based on the sort of stereo they have gotten, or the customer can pick the car that offers the best gas mileage. In fact, some cars might be hybrids or electric cars. The driver saves money on fuel every time they leave the house.

Digitalization

More knowledge and progressively refined connectivity across the value chain have impacted the complete business system. From exploring the monetizing opportunities at the consumer end to remodelling workplaces by applying AI, the ability of digitalization is substantial. Managed, it can be a serious supply of competitive edge. However if unmanaged, it’s a supply of risk.

While automakers, suppliers, and connectivity infrastructure firms are leveraging their access to vehicle information to increasingly drive innovation, they have had restricted success in making extra sustainable revenue streams.

However, turbulent entrants into the quality system are able to leverage their relationship with the consumer and the driver to drive revenue growth within the ride-hailing, ride-sharing, and car-sharing markets.

Digitalization additionally challenges existing workplaces and employment practices as staff demand larger connectivity and mobility to meet their roles a lot of with efficiency, regardless of their functions.

One Last Thought

When someone wants to market and sell their cars properly, they need to take a look at their business model, how they offer leases, and what technology is in each car. The vehicles that come to market need to be accessible and exciting while maintaining their affordability.

