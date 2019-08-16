/How to Replace a Lost Car Manual (and Why You Should)

Every new car comes with an owner’s manual—a thick document full of valuable information about the nature of the car, the parts that constitute it, and what the owner should be doing to keep that car in good shape.

Unfortunately, these documents aren’t always well cared-for; you might have purchased a used car that didn’t have the original manual, or you might have lost yours at some point, perhaps when you were doing research on your vehicle.

Thankfully, all hope is not lost. There are several ways you can replace your lost owner’s manual, and you should take advantage of them.

Why Your Car Manual Is Important

Your car owner’s manual contains many important pieces of information, including:

Tech setup. Most modern cars come equipped with multiple high-tech systems, including keyless entry, sound systems, and features like delayed lighting. Your owner’s manual will explain how all of these work, and how to adjust certain settings to your personal preferences or needs.

Most modern cars come equipped with multiple high-tech systems, including keyless entry, sound systems, and features like delayed lighting. Your owner’s manual will explain how all of these work, and how to adjust certain settings to your personal preferences or needs. Fluid evaluation. You know it’s a good idea to change your oil on a regular basis, and most cars have an intuitive way to check that oil. But are you sure about the best way to check your oil, or wiper fluid, or transmission fluid? These features may be slightly different on different vehicles, but your owner’s manual will tell you everything you need to know.

You know it’s a good idea to change your oil on a regular basis, and most cars have an intuitive way to check that oil. But are you sure about the best way to check your oil, or wiper fluid, or transmission fluid? These features may be slightly different on different vehicles, but your owner’s manual will tell you everything you need to know. Driving tips. There are some general best practices that can help you sustain the life of your vehicle. For example, you can avoid stop-and-start driving, accelerate gradually, and drive safely, observing all laws and fellow drivers carefully. However, some cars have special requirements to keep them in good condition—especially during the “break-in” period of the first 1,000 miles.

There are some general best practices that can help you sustain the life of your vehicle. For example, you can avoid stop-and-start driving, accelerate gradually, and drive safely, observing all laws and fellow drivers carefully. However, some cars have special requirements to keep them in good condition—especially during the “break-in” period of the first 1,000 miles. Tire pressure. Most tires have some kind of printed information to tell you the maximum air pressure they can take, but do you know what’s truly ideal for your vehicle? Your owner’s manual will be able to tell you.

Most tires have some kind of printed information to tell you the maximum air pressure they can take, but do you know what’s truly ideal for your vehicle? Your owner’s manual will be able to tell you. Basic troubleshooting. Is your car making a funny noise that you can’t quite pin down? Is there a warning light on your dashboard that you can’t recognize? Your owner’s manual should be able to walk you through the basic troubleshooting steps necessary to diagnose, and possibly fix these problems.

Is your car making a funny noise that you can’t quite pin down? Is there a warning light on your dashboard that you can’t recognize? Your owner’s manual should be able to walk you through the basic troubleshooting steps necessary to diagnose, and possibly fix these problems. Cleaning tips. Different cars have different types of surfaces and materials, and some of them are especially hard to keep clean. Your owner’s manual should spell out some do’s and don’ts for improving the cleanliness of your vehicle.

Different cars have different types of surfaces and materials, and some of them are especially hard to keep clean. Your owner’s manual should spell out some do’s and don’ts for improving the cleanliness of your vehicle. Warranty information. Different makes and models tend to come with different warranties. Some vehicles will come with a default general warranty, but longer-term warranties on specific parts, like your transmission. Without access to this information, you might unwittingly consent to a repair that might be covered under a specific warranty. Your car’s owner’s manual should spell out all this information, excepting any additional warranty you get from the dealer.

How to Replace a Lost Manual

Okay, so how can you replace this manual if you currently don’t have it?

Find a digital PDF. If you perform a basic search for the make, model, and year of your vehicle, you should be able to find a digital PDF file containing your complete owner’s manual information, all for free. If you don’t mind getting on the computer every time you need to look up the information, you can simply download and rely on this file.

If you perform a basic search for the make, model, and year of your vehicle, you should be able to find a digital PDF file containing your complete owner’s manual information, all for free. If you don’t mind getting on the computer every time you need to look up the information, you can simply download and rely on this file. Print a new manual. However, most people feel more comfortable keeping a physical copy of their owner’s manual in the car at all times; that way, you’ll have information if you’re away from home, like if you break down on the side of the road. You can get any PDF file printed on your own, and relatively inexpensively as well. This should be your preferred option, since it’s inexpensive and convenient, but it also allows you to access a manual when you need it most.

However, most people feel more comfortable keeping a physical copy of their owner’s manual in the car at all times; that way, you’ll have information if you’re away from home, like if you break down on the side of the road. You can get any PDF file printed on your own, and relatively inexpensively as well. This should be your preferred option, since it’s inexpensive and convenient, but it also allows you to access a manual when you need it most. Buy a separate manual online. Of course, you could also buy another copy of your owner’s manual online. Your car manufacturer likely sells printed owner’s manuals for your make and model, or you can head to an online auction to try and find a used copy. Either way, this is going to be a bit more expensive, but this is the only way to get a truly “original” copy.

Many drivers underestimate the value of their car’s owner’s manual, and without one, you’re depriving yourself of some critical information. Thankfully, losing, misplacing, or being initially robbed of this important document isn’t the end of the line. Rely on one or more of these methods to get a backup copy of your owner’s manual, and start relying on it for all your car maintenance needs.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]