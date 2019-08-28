/Thinking About Buying a Used Ford? Here are the Top Benefits

It was a pig slaughtering plant that gave Henry Ford, the creator of Ford Motor Company, the idea for an assembly line to make cars. In 1903, a man named Dr. Pfenning was Ford’s first customer.

Over 100 years later, Ford Motor Company is still making automobiles. And while buying a new car has tons of benefits, especially that new car smell, buying a used Ford also makes a lot of sense.

If you’re in the market to purchase a new-to-you used car or truck, consider buying a used Ford. If you’re still not convinced, keep reading.

We’ve created this guide to help you learn all the benefits of buying a used Ford near me.

Why Used Fords Make Great Automobiles

Over the years, Ford has produced a wide variety of trucks and cars. However, there are only so many models Ford can release each year.

Only So Many New Models Available

Also, in 2018, Ford announced that by 2020, the only cars the company would continue to manufacture are the Ford Focus and the Mustang. This is to help them stay competitive and save money.

Buying used opens you up to a wider variety to select from. You can still buy a used Ford Explorer, a used Ford Escape or even a used Ford Thunderbird. But you can’t buy them new any longer.

Whether you’re looking for a specific model or are just browsing, check out this site to find your next automobile.

A Low Depreciation Rate

It’s widely known that an automobile loses value as soon as it’s driven off the lot. However, different models lose value more quickly than others.

Ford is known for manufacturing automobiles that maintain their value because their depreciation rates are low.

Built Ford Tough

Ford’s own motto says it all. This company builds its vehicles to last.

It doesn’t matter if it’s an SUV, pickup truck or a sedan. Buying used trucks for sale near me means there’s very little risk involved.

Buy From a Reputable Seller

As long as you look for a Ford near me that’s being sold by a reputable seller. Make sure the seller can prove the vehicle was properly maintained.

Always get an inspection done. After that, you can expect your used Ford truck or car to last for a long time.

Ability to Save Money

Most people purchase a used car rather than a brand new one to save money. And when you buy a used Ford versus a brand new model, you’ll enjoy significant savings.

Especially if you purchase an older model. This is because you’re taking advantage of the appreciation all vehicles go through.

Buying used also means you won’t lose heavily on your investment, especially in the first year of owning it. Instead, even if you select a model that’s just one year older than the newest model, you’ll save a large percentage.

Cheaper Insurance Rates

Another way to enjoy savings is on insurance. Especially since insurance rates are based on a variety of factors, including the current value of your automobile.

Used models are worth less money, hence your rates will automatically be lower. Every month, you’ll enjoy those extra savings.

Benefits of Buying a Ford

Whether you buy used or new, there are a few things all Fords have in common.

Safety First

Ford Motor Company works hard to ensure its vehicles protect its occupants when a crash occurs. But not only that, its crash avoidance technologies help protect you from ever getting into an accident in the first place.

Family-Owned

Ford has always been family-owned since its humble beginnings. Even today the Ford Motor Company is dedicated to making sure families get the transportation they need and want.

Just by purchasing a Ford, you automatically become part of the Ford family.

Service

With Ford, customer service is one of their biggest priorities. Whether you’re looking to buy or you’re there for a tune-up, Ford employees are dedicated to making you feel welcome.

Their factory-trained technicians always ensure you keep your car looking and driving great for many years.

Performance

It’s fun to drive well-made vehicles. Mustang’s and GT’s always give their drivers a bit of a thrill.

But no matter which model you opt for, you’ll always get excellent power and handling. Ford’s EcoBoost engine ensures optimum efficiency in nearly every model available.

Technology

Ford is known for being one of the most technology-rich manufacturers in the industry. Even the smallest cars like the Fiesta up to the largest F-Series on the market offers technology drivers want such as Sync 3, entertainment, and driver assistant features.

More Engine Choices

The F-150 truck is not only the best selling truck in the US, but it also comes with a number of engine choices available to buyers. The two most common choices for engines are:

3.5L EcoBoost V6

This engine comes with 375 horsepower and has up to 470 lb-ft of torque.

Class 5.0L EcoBoost V6

This engine comes with 395 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque.

However, there is also a smaller version available:

2.7L EcoBoost V6

This engine comes with 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque.

But there are still other choices such as:

Naturally Aspirated V6

This engine comes with 290 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque.

Higher-Output 3.5L EcoBoost

This engine comes with 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque.

Brand Prestige

This company has been in business for a very long time. In fact, at one point, half the cars in the world were manufactured by Ford.

That history of longevity and engineering is one of the many reasons why Ford today is still known as one of the world’s top automotive brands.

National Pride

Ford has also won the 24 Hour of Le Mans race four years in a row using the Ford GT40 race car in 1966 and 1969.

Many Americans look to purchase American-made brands. They’re proud to drive vehicles made in their native country, especially one with such a long and rich history.

Learn More About Your Favorite Vehicles

Whether you’re in the market for a used Ford or just want to learn more about cars, trucks, and motorcycles, we’ve got the information you’re looking for.

Check out our research section the next time you’re looking to buy a new or used vehicle.

