/9 Regular Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Vehicle in Good Shape

Proper maintenance of your car is almost as important as fueling it. Regular car maintenance is the reason it’ll be as good as new, even as it gets to vintage status.

Doing a weekly or a monthly inspection of your car can save you thousands of dollars. This is because, during these inspections, you’ll be able to identify the areas that need attention and act on them in good time.

As you replace old or worn parts, your car will likely not break down, saving you time and money. Otherwise, cars age quickly if not taken care of. Find out how to keep your vehicle in good shape with these nine regular car maintenance tips.

1. Check the Wipers and Clean Your Windshields

For safe driving, you need to have a clear view of the road. Always check your wipers and, if you notice they’re not functional, get them replaced.

Damaged wipers don’t clean well and may also cause scratches on the glass that could obstruct your view. This might lead an entire windshield replacement, which is a costly exercise.

Also, timely replacements ensure your windshield is clean at all times. This is a basic car maintenance procedure, but it’s very important because a dirty windshield causes an obstruction that can result in an accident.

2. Inspect Serpentine Belts

Serpentine belts are responsible for the movements of the various parts of your engine. They usually get worn out with time, and if that happens, many parts of your engine get damaged, making you spend more than you would’ve spent replacing them.

If you get regular car inspections, your car dealer or mechanic can let you know when any of your serpentine belts need replacement. Many car manuals recommend that the belts get checked after every 60,000 miles.

3. Regular Car Maintenance Requires Checking Your Air Filter

Clogged air filters are a major cause of many car problems. They prevent particles or dirt from entering the engine of the car. Clogged filters may prevent air from reaching the ignition system, where it’s needed to burn the fuel.

You should change your filters every 12,000 miles or 12 months, whichever comes first.

Changing the filter only takes about 10 minutes, but it can save you a lot. If you can change it by yourself, the better. If not, let your mechanic change it for you.

4. Inspect Tire Pressure

Tires are very important components of your car, and the pressure in them is something you shouldn’t take for granted. The tires are responsible for the comfort, efficiency, and safety of your car.

Checking your tire pressure should be part of your routine car maintenance because it’ll help you have a safe and comfortable drive. Having the right pressure in your tires will ensure they last longer and that they’re well balanced.

5. Check Your Battery

A faulty car battery can get you stranded on the road. That’s why you should always check your battery every time before leaving your home, if possible.

Check for any leakage, find out where it’s coming from (if there’s any), and take the appropriate actions. Also, check for any deposit build-up around the terminals and cables, and clean them out.

6. Change Your Spark Plugs

Spark plugs are the lifelines of your car engine. If you notice the engine isn’t working properly, the spark plugs could be the reason. Spark plugs usually wear out and sometimes, they can also get covered by oil build-up.

Your car manual should have some information on when to replace them. Apart from the spark plugs themselves, you can also check the spark plug lead wires or ignition coils.

Fouled spark plugs result in misfiring of the engine, which leads to reduced output and smoking. They also result in poor fuel economy of the car.

7. Get Your Tires Rotated and Balanced

Your car tires wear out at different rates depending on where you’ve put them – front or rear. To ensure they wear out uniformly, you need to rotate them after about every 6,000 to 8,000 miles. This will make them last longer and will also ensure the car is well-balanced.

Also, ensure that the tires are well-aligned so you don’t experience any problems with the steering. Poorly aligned tires can make it difficult for you to control the car and you may end up causing an accident.

8. Check Your Brakes

Brake failure is one of the worst things that can happen to you on a highway. It can result from the brake pedal, brake fluid, brake pads, or the rotors. The most common causes of brake failure are a leak in the brake fluid or the brake pads.

Always ensure your braking system is in good working condition at all times. Check it regularly and if you notice anything unusual, let your dealer handle it. You can view bodyshop to see what services you can get as far as the brake system is concerned.

9. Ensure the Cooling System Works

The car cooling system prevents the engine from overheating. In the process of cooling your engine, the hoses that carry the liquid coolant can get damaged from heat, high pressure, or just routine wear and tear brought about by frequent usage and old age.

The hoses carrying the hot coolant also face the same problems and may get damaged in the same manner. When these hoses get damaged, leaks will occur and the engine will get overheated and damaged.

The next time you visit an auto shop or have your car serviced, you can have the hoses checked for you.

Regular Car Maintenance Will Save You a Lot

Checking your car regularly or having it checked for you is a good idea for your time, wallet, and peace of mind. Regular car maintenance doesn’t have to be costly because there are things you can check on your own.

There are also other things that can be checked for free by your car dealer or at the station where you change the oil.

Always make sure your car is clean, both in and out, including the engine and the headlights. This will ensure that dirt doesn’t accumulate to an extent that it interferes with the performance of your car.

Be sure to check out our page for the latest car news.

