/The 11 Best Selling Cars in the World Revealed

Looking for the best selling cars in the world? Then read on to discover the top-selling cars that have made their mark around the World with their sales record.

On average, Americans purchase around 9 new cars in their lifetimes. Whether you’re on your first or your ninth, you may be in the market for a new vehicle.

But there are so many brands and models; how can you choose the perfect one for you?

For some inspiration, here are 11 of the best selling cars in the world.

1. Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla is a humble sedan that’s sold wildly ever since 1966. In fact, it’s the world’s best-selling sedan!

If you want to buy a car that has a reliable history, then the Toyota Corolla is it. While it may not be much to look at, you can trust it to get you from place to place without a problem.

2. Volkswagen Beetle

The Volkswagen Beetle is where the game “Punch Buggy” came from, so you’re probably familiar with it. It was only in production from 1938 until 2008, which means you won’t be able to purchase a brand new Volkswagen Beetle.

However, Volkswagen came out with the New Beetle in 1997 and it was in production until 2011. This model has a sleeker look and you may be able to get your hands on some in relatively good condition.

3. Ford Model T

The Ford Model T was only in production from 1908 until 1927. But it’s an iconic car that changed the automobile industry, so how can we not include it on this list?

With the invention of mass production, the Ford Model T became a car that most of the middle class could afford. If you’d like one, you can probably negotiate with a collector to get this classic car.

4. Ford F-Series

The Ford F-Series is a pickup truck that’s very popular in the US where there’s a strong truck culture. If you’re planning on doing a lot of activities in nature, it can be a nice addition to your garage.

This truck has been steadily doing well in the US market, so you don’t have to worry about it going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, sales are only getting better every year!

5. Chevy Silverado

The Chevy Silverado is another truck that does extremely well in the US. Again, there’s a strong truck culture in the country, so it should come as no surprise that this vehicle is America’s second most popular car.

However, it does quite well out of the country as well. For example, it’s pretty popular in Canada and Mexico.

6. Volkswagen Golf

The Volkswagen Golf first came into production in 1974 and has had several names, including the Volkswagen Rabbit (US) and Volkswagen Caribe (Mexico).

This compact car came in multiple styles, such as hatchback, station wagon, notchback sedan, and convertible. While its models range from very basic to high performance, the Volkswagen Golf remains a popular car all around the world.

7. Wuling Hongguang

The Wuling Hongguang is considered a compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and is one of the most well-known vehicles in China. It has a boxy look and is known as the Chevrolet Enjoy in India.

Compared to the other vehicles on this list, the Wuling Hongguang is relatively new to the market. It’s only been in production since 2010 but is making a huge impact in the motor industry, despite being around for less than a decade.

8. Kia Rio

This South Korean subcompact car packs a lot in this tiny package. It’s been around ever since 1999 and is very popular in Asia.

In 2005, Kia released the Rio to the European market, then to the American one in 2006. It was recently redesigned for these markets but is still largely successful.

9. Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is a compact SUV that gives you lots of space without being a full-sized SUV. Toyota first started production of the RAV4 in 1994 and has recently made an all-new model in 2018.

While the first generations were designed with a boxier look, the later generations have rounded out, giving it a softer, more feminine look that appeals to female car buyers.

10. Honda Civic

As a robust and affordable sedan, the Honda Civic has always performed well ever since its introduction in 1972. Although it has a simple design, the Honda Civic’s actually gone through 10 generations, with the latest one in 2016.

Many parents in the US like to purchase this car for their teenagers since it’s safe and not expensive. However, there’s also a demographic that enjoys modifying Civics and racing them.

11. Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is a reliable sedan that always places on the Top 20 list. The previous models have been nothing special to write home about; again, it’s a tried and trusted car.

But recently, it’s gotten a hybrid powertrain, which puts its technology way ahead of other cars. If this is something of interest to you, then you’ll want to get the Toyota Camry.

If you’re thinking about buying a car from this list, then be sure to sell your car for the best price possible. That way, you can get maximum funds for your new vehicle.

Buy One of the Best Selling Cars in the World

You can’t go wrong with buying one of the best selling cars in the world. They’re popular for a reason, after all.

Use this list as an excellent starting point for purchasing a new vehicle. Be sure to go to various dealerships and do some test drives. By taking your time to really determine which car’s right for you, you’ll invest your money wisely for years to come.

If you’d like to learn more about cars, then please check out our blog section.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)