/Coat Covering – How to Protect Your Car From the Elements

Owning a car is one of the luxuries of modern life. It’s great being able to get to A to B with minimal fuss, safe from the wild weather, and in comfort and style. Whether it’s getting to work, to uni, to school, dropping the kids off at sports practise or heading out for a night on the town, doing all this in a car makes life a breeze.

But your car is a valuable asset, and it pays to keep it running smoothly. Regular maintenance and servicing are aspects of being a responsible car owner. Yet one thing people forget is that cars can be vulnerable to the weather, especially in Australia. So let’s discuss car protection and learn how to help save your car from the elements.

Consider Add Ons When Purchasing A Car

When being a new or used car, consider investing in car paint protection. This is a high quality, protective layering that is applied on top of your car’s existing paint job. Using special ingredients, it goes over the whole outer layer of your car, protecting it from harsh sun, heavy rain and intense winds. This is a valuable type of protection to have, especially in Australia where the weather gets wild on any given day. So, even if you live in the heart of the suburbs, invest in your peace of mind by getting some car paint protection.

Consider a Whole Car Cover

Did you know that you can pick up specialised coverage for your car for under a thousand dollars? These protective coverings are designed to keep your car rust-free, scratch-free and dent-free. They are easy to put on and to pull off and are perfect for those without a drive-in garage. If you park your car on the street or even in your driveway consider one of these for your car’s protection. If you have a unique car you can even get them custom made.

Park in the Shade or Undercover

Did you know that the sunlight can cause wear and tear to both the exterior and interior of your car? While you may have a garage or car cover at home, you can’t exactly take these with you everywhere you go. So, to minimise the damage that the sun can do, always look for a shaded car space or even undercover parking. You may need to hunt for a spot for longer or spring for paid parking but look at this time and money as an investment into your car’s longevity and potential resale value down the line.

Wash Your Car Regularly

Did you know that you can leave your car prone to rust and other forms of wear and tear by leaving it dirty? Ideally, you need to wash your car once a week. If you are time-poor consider a drive-through car wash or a place where you can drop it off, have a coffee and do some work while it gets washed by a professional.

A Well Kept Car Conclusion

There are a few different ways you can protect your car from the negative impacts of the weather. Consider investing in car paint protection upon the purchase of your new or used car. Invest in a car cover if you don’t have a garage or carport. Always park in the shade, or an undercover garage, if you can afford it. And finally, ensure that you wash your car regularly to keep it clean and safe.

