/Top 5 Reasons to Invest in High-Quality Side Steps for Your 4×4

Side steps come in all different styles and levels of quality. They’re even available on base model 4x4s, Jeeps, and other trucks and SUVs, usually made out of a thin aluminium or a composite plastic material. However, when you’re really looking to build the ultimate 4×4, you’ll want to upgrade to higher-quality side steps. Here are just a few of the most important reasons that you need to consider high-quality side steps for your rig, no matter what that might be.

#1: Damage Protection

Side steps, nerf bars, and rock sliders can all protect the body of your vehicle, and even parts of your tires, from various types of off-road and other damage. They can even keep people from opening their doors into your rig because they stick out further than the body. Whether you’re avoiding parking lot scrapes or serious rock damage, it’s worth the upgrade.

#2: Access and Comfort

Most 4×4 rigs are taller than the average vehicle, which can make getting in and out of them a little more challenging. With side steps, you’ll be able to get in and out much easier. Plus, you’ll have better access to your 4×4 when you’re stuck in a mud pit or another obstacle.

#3: Looks and Style

To be completely honest, higher-quality equipment just looks better. When you’re upgrading your rig, there is something to be said for style, even if you’re mostly focused on performance or utility. Therefore, you’ll want to stick with the higher-end steps and runners to ensure you get the best look for your 4×4 while also getting the function that you need.

#4: Longer Lifespan

Basic side steps and running boards, as mentioned, are generally made from cheap plastics, composites, or thin metals that are not durable at all. When you’re outfitting a 4×4, durability is key. Choose high-quality side steps for your rig and you’ll get more life out of them every time.

#5: Recovery and Stability

When you invest in a higher-quality side step like a rock slider that is designed to take the entire weight of your vehicle, you can use the equipment as a stable recovery point for flipping back onto your tires when you get upended. Basic side steps and nerf bars aren’t designed to handle the full weight of a vehicle repeatedly.

If you really want to make the most of your 4×4, a good pair of side steps can make all the difference, for all of these reasons and more.

