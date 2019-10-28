/Ways to save for your dream car

Every driver would love to own their dream car and we all have that car in mind which would be perfect for us. For most of us, our dream car tends to be a little bit more than our bank account says we can afford but why should that stop you?

There are many ways in which you can save up for your dream car. With a little bit of planning and budgeting, you can make owning your dream car a reality!

Set a target

The first thing you should do before you start saving is to set a saving goal. No matter what you’re saving for you should always keep your eye on the prize. Knowing how much you need to save helps your work out your budget and your saving goal. This way you’ll know how much you need to save and how far away from your goal you are. Your target is also the starting point for working out your budget.

Work out your budget

Knowing how much you need to save up is the first step in creating a budget. You should then look at your income and outgoings and work out how much you can budget. You can work out your budget either weekly or monthly depending on when you get paid and your outgoings.

Then with your disposable income, you can set some money aside for your savings account – it really is as easy as that! Saving doesn’t have to be complicated and as long as you commit to it regularly, your savings account can soon build up.

Open a savings account

Ok great, you’ve got a savings target and a budget in place but where will you keep the money? Can you trust yourself to not dip into your savings? Why not consider opening a savings account? There are many different types of savings accounts, depending on what you want from it.

Do you want a savings account that you can easily dip into? You could consider an easy access saving account. Or do you want to pay in a specific amount each month? You could consider and regular saver account where you commit to regular payments for an agreed period of time.

Consider car finance

One way to afford the car you want is to consider a car finance deal. Bear in mind that you could be refused car finance as it isn’t guaranteed, but there are many car financing options nowadays. With car finance you can spread the cost of owning the car you want into affordable monthly payments. You could you use your savings account to save up for a substantial car finance deposit. A larger deposit means you will borrow a smaller amount so have to pay back less.

Increase your credit score

Increasing your credit score can help your chances of being approved for car finance. If you are looking to get your dream car on finance but are worried about applying for bad credit car finance, it may be worth thinking about improving your credit score first. There are many easy ways you can increase your credit score, which can also get you into better borrowing habits.

The easiest way to improve your credit score is to make all your payments on time. Even 3 months’ worth of evidence that you can be trusted to make all your repayments on time and in full can increase your credit score. If you aren’t registered on the electoral roll, this can be an easy way to increase your credit score. Potential lenders can use your credit score to verify that you are who you say you are and check your address history.

Make some extra money

Another way to boot your savings is to consider how you can make extra money. You may want to consider a second income, but this may not be feasible for everyone. There are also a few easy ways you can make money from home!

You could consider selling some of your old stuff on places like the Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree or eBay. You could also consider using Cashback websites to get money back when you spend, you can now get cashback on a whole range of things such as hotels, clothes, fuel, groceries and much more. Many people also use survey or competition sites which pay you to enter and give feedback.

