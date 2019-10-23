That old sedan that you have been driving around for most of your twenties might have to be towed off once you have a young family that needs transportation. If you are in the market for a vehicle that is perfect for your family, then you will be relieved to know that times have never been better than now.

Contemporary safety features, modern aesthetics, and high-tech internal controls are all generally standard in many family vehicles these days. With so many options on the market, prices are usually competitive as well. Using a new car loan calculator will provide you with a realistic picture of how the purchase of a new car will impact your monthly budget.

To give you a snapshot of what the market is like these days, let’s look at which new cars are most suited to families.

Minivans For A Reliable Family Option

If practicality is your first consideration when looking for a vehicle to get your whole family around, then a minivan is the most logical option. Filled with seats and space for bringing your children as well as all of their things, along with the groceries, minivans of all kinds have been favourites for young families for years.

Modern minivans come complete with deluxe safety features to keep your whole family safe. You can even find high-quality minivans with seats featuring stain-resistant fabric to prevent your vehicle from being damaged by the everyday behaviour of your children.

You can also consider an all-wheel-drive for added control when you are driving on slippery roads. If affordability is what you are after, then two-wheel-drive is a good option as well.

SUVs

These days, you can find SUVs that will suit any family size. With options for two or three-row seating, you can be sure that your entire family will fit in comfortably and safely. Having slightly less cargo space, depending on the exact make and model you choose, this might not be the best option for those families who might need a bit more room.

However, the benefit of an SUV is in its ability to handle rugged terrain better than other vehicles. With a slightly higher lift than other vehicles, you will be able to roll over obstacles or uneven roads with ease. This makes it a highly practical option for families who make frequent off-road trips or live in a rural area.

Station Wagons

While the traditional station wagon may have gone out of style these days, the contemporary variant is still a good option for practical families everywhere. With an extended cargo area, you are sure to find that you have enough space for all of your family’s needs.

Most station wagons have at least five seats allowing for most average-sized families to fit in with ease. They also tend to have better handling and fuel efficiency than many other cargo-centric vehicles. While the station wagon is not as popular as it was in the 1970s, you can readily find many station wagon-esque models on offer today.

Family Car Considerations

Methodically considering these different types of vehicles for your family will allow you to find the option that suits your needs best. Depending on these needs, make sure to consider whether there is enough room in a vehicle for car seats and the like and ensure that there is proper cargo capacity to allow your trips to the grocery store to run smoothly. You can also check out this brief rundown of different car types to weigh your options more thoroughly. With a little research, you will be able to find a vehicle that works for your family.

