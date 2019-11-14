/Car Maintenance Guide for Beginners

Because cars have so many moving parts, they need proper care and maintenance. Much of this maintenance will involve a regular visit to the mechanic. But then, there are some maintenance steps you can do at home as a beginner. Even if you’ve only handled a wrench once or twice in your life, you’ll find these tips very helpful.

Check the fluids regularly.

Fuel, oil, power steering fluid, and coolant are important fluids in your car’s operations. Fuel provides combustion, and oil ensures that the moving parts don’t rub against each other. The coolant keeps everything within normal temperatures, so your engine doesn’t overheat. All of these fluids are easy to top off and replace. You can find valuable information in your user’s manual on how to go about them, or you can ask your mechanic to show you.

Refer to the owner’s manual.

Although most people don’t like to read their owner’s manual, it’s crucial for you as a car owner. It contains information you’re sure to find useful as you use your car. This is especially true if you drive a recent car model. They have sophisticated controls and an onboard computer that can be difficult to operate without instructions. Unlike popular opinion, reading the owner’s manual is a smart thing to do.

Keep an eye on your warning lights.

First, you need to understand what your car’s warning lights mean. They are your helpers when it comes to keeping your car in top condition. There are lights on the dashboard that tell you everything, from your tire pressure to whether or not the gas cap is on correctly. That’s not to mention the state of your engine oil and coolant. This is another reason why you need to go through your manual. You may have warning signs that you don’t know how to interpret.

Check your tire pressure.

The tire pressure is one of the most safety-oriented maintenance points of any car. The right pressure can extend the lifetime of the tire and even keep you from accidents. It can improve the vehicle’s handling, and make the tires more resistant to a blowout. You need to check your tire pressure from time to time to ensure it’s right.

In the past, people used to check their tire pressure by kicking the tires. They could tell the pressure by the way the tire resisted their kicks. These days, you can use more precise means to check your tire pressure. Most new model cars come with sensors that can read and tell you the current tire pressure. You also need to make sure you keep the tire pressure within the right range. For this, you can refer to your owner’s manual. It’s important to pump your tires to the appropriate pressure because overinflating them is just as dangerous as underinflating.

Visit your mechanic.

Unless you’re a mechanic, there’s only so much you can do about the state of your car. You’ll have to visit your mechanic frequently to keep your car in a good state. Many manufacturers recommend servicing your car every 12 months or 12,000 miles. If you need replacement parts, you can visit Gold Farb INC for top-of-the-line car products.

