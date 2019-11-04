/Green Living: Are Affordable Hybrid Cars Worth It?

Thanks to rapid advances in technology, affordable hybrid cars are finally available. Still, they’re often still more expensive than their gas alternatives. So, is the price difference really worth it?

Of course, the answer to that question depends on what you value. If you believe in preserving the Earth’s ecosystem from imminent collapse — then yes, it’s worth it. However, if you’re car shopping on a budget, you may need more information to make your decision.

If you’re thinking about buying a hybrid car, read below to see if it’s worth it.

They’re Eco-Friendly

Most hybrid car owners made their purchase because of its environmentally friendly status. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that climate change is a hot-button issue right now. Man’s impact on the climate is increasing the occurrence of extreme weather and it’s also impacting immigration.

Researchers found that this choice is not just personal, but is perceived to influence their status.

That means that consumers believe if someone sees them using environmentally friendly products, it will benefit their image. It may not be the most authentic reason to choose a hybrid car, but at least it’s helping to improve the world.

They Vary in Consumption

Another big reason why people choose hybrids is their potential for gas savings. However, due to their higher price point, it often takes years to see those savings. For some models, it takes fewer years than others.

Hybrid cars may also save their owners money due to their longevity. Many models boast warranties much longer than their non-hybrid counterparts because they’re built to last longer.

Hidden Benefits

There are so many benefits of hybrid cars that the average consumer doesn’t consider. For example, imagine all the time you’ll save pumping gas at the station! If time is money, you should add that into your gas savings.

Additionally, hybrids garner special attention from certain parts of society. They’re allowed to use HOV lanes and skirt traffic. Some businesses even reserve spaces for them or offer other perks.

Tax Breaks

There is a federal tax credit available for some owners of hybrid vehicles. The tax credit is worth up to $7,500 and you can use it to pay off your tax debt. With all those savings, you could afford a nice audio system from Big Jeff Audio.

Unfortunately, this tax credit only applies to certain models of electric cars. However, some states have their own tax credits for environmentally conscious residents.

Affordable Hybrid Cars and More

Deciding whether to invest in affordable hybrid cars involves more than just the price point. You also have to consider its environmental friendliness, the gas savings, the time savings, tax breaks, and other hidden benefits. All in all, it seems like a higher initial investment for a better payout.

