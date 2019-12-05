/5 Best Things to Buy and Sell to Make Money

Are you looking to make some extra money?

Life is expensive, and many people have to take second or third jobs to help ends meet. If you want to have more cash in your bank account but don’t have time to work multiple jobs, you still have options.

There are plenty of things out there you can buy for cheap and then resell for a higher price so that you can pocket the difference. It takes some time, but once you learn to have the right eye, there are plenty of things to buy and sell to make money. Keep reading to learn more and gain some financial freedom.

The Best Things To Buy And Sell To Make Money

The key to finding success when you buy and sell things to make money is finding the right product. You want to make sure the products you choose are always popular and in-demand, so things like cars, electronics, and sporting goods are a safe bet.

Start by looking at places that sell things for extremely cheap. These places include yard sales, garage sales, eBay, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, thrift stores, Goodwill and discount wholesalers. These stores often have hidden gem items that people discard to remove clutter from their homes, but you can resell to others for a profit.

When you’re ready to buy and sell products for a profit, here are five easy things you can start with right now:

Video Games

Video games and video game consoles are an excellent thing to buy and resell online.

New games and consoles are regularly getting released, so people sell their items for cheap to buy the latest stuff. You can grab their unwanted products at a lower price and then resell them for higher.

Sunglasses

Fashion accessories are another great option. You can purchase designer sunglasses cheap on sites like Amazon or eBay and then sell them for a higher markup on other websites.

Sports Equipment

A lot of people buy sports equipment, never use their items and then sell them at garage sales or on Craigslist for very cheap to get rid of their unused stuff. This cycle gives you the perfect opportunity to buy cheap items and then resell to people who will use them.

Toys

Toys are always in demand, and they’re another easy item to find at thrift stores and online marketplaces. You can also purchase toys you know are going to sell out and then mark up the price as demand increases.

Old Cars

If you have extra time and money, purchasing old cars, repairing them and then selling them again is a great way to make a lot of money.

Not all of us have that much time, however, so you can also collect junk cars that people want to get rid of and trade them in for cash. You’ll get less money per car, but there are plenty of places that will give you cash for junk cars so they can use the parts.

