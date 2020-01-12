/12 Key Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Car In Shape

Having a car is a necessity for most of us. But also, let’s not fool ourselves; it is an investment. And although we don’t want to hear it, most cars depreciate over time. In fact, some vehicles can lose 30% of their value without proper care and maintenance.

These keys are advised by free workshop manuals so that your car will remain in good condition:

Oil Change And Oil Filter:

The change of oil is one of the main keys for a car to operate optimally, although some people think they only need gasoline. Measure the oil since it is the essential lubricant for car functions. The fact that it is too high or too low will harm your journey.

Always remember to use the oil recommended by the manufacturer. The engine oil becomes grease and collects metal particles that arise from friction, which can end up in the combustion zone. Always comply with the change intervals given by the manufacturer, and with the recommended oil and viscosity.

Wiper Blades:

In the case of rain, the windshield wiper blades represent a fundamental role. If they do not clean thoroughly and do not adequately evacuate water, they prevent precious information from reaching our eyes. A few seconds can be vital. Over time they harden and causing scratches on the glass.

They may stop working as a result of accumulated dirt. If they are new and do not clean, a cloth moistened with alcohol may pass over the rubber of the cleaners. You can extend the life of the windshield wipers.

Of course, when the brushes leave areas to be swept, they originate fogged strangers, make noise or jumps, the time has come to replace them. There is nothing terrible for its components if the car stays under the sun and high temperatures more then 3 to 4hrs.

Filters:

You should check them at least once a year. Several types of filters are mounted on vehicles:

OIL FILTERS:

Normal engine wear implies the appearance of metal particles that come off the components and will stop the lubricant. Since the oil replenishment periods have significantly been delayed in new vehicles, and although the quality of the filters has improved dramatically, it is essential to replace this element every time the lubricant is changed.

FUEL FILTERS:

At the same time, in diesel-powered vehicles, they serve to remove water and prevent corrosion of the metal elements of the engine. In both cases, your task is essential to ensure the health of the engine.

Tires:

Many factors influence the life of a tire. From the components of tires themselves and storage before the sale to the way of driving of its user. Therefore, it is complicated to determine an estimated number of kilometers (some marks last longer than others ).

However, being the link between the car and the road, its role in safety is paramount. It is advisable to disassemble the wheels from time to time; This prevents you from getting embedded dirt that can lead to further deterioration. Many times we realize that we have very low tire pressure when it is too late. If air is missing, the tires can overheat when driving at high speeds.

You must correctly maintain the pressure ratings recommended by the manufacturer. The time may have come for the change, and they may even warn us of failures in other safety-related components.

Scheduled Maintenance:

Regular vehicle maintenance is always more convenient when you do it on your own time, still following the recommendations in the owner’s manual. No, it is not a plot of manufacturers to spend more money in the dealership workshop. It is the best measure you can always take to have a car in good condition.

Lubricants:

Still, today the manufacturers of vehicles speak of more distant replacements, above 30,000 kilometers for their new models, although extending more than 15,000 kilometers, the change of Lubricants causes the engine to suffer excessively. If you need to replace, choose the type of lubricant recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.

Lighting:

The headlights of your vehicle allow you to see and be seen. Clean the headlights with a cloth constantly because, if you do not, the dust that accumulates will reduce 10% of the light intensity, which can cause problems, particularly at night or when visibility is reduced.

Exhaust System And Catalysts:

Exhaust systems have a double mission in caring for the environment: they must reduce pollutant emissions and gas noise when leaving the engine. It is advisable to avoid getting on the curbs and heating the vehicle by keeping the car idling for a couple of minutes before starting the march.

Refrigerant:

Use the antifreeze suggested in your vehicle’s manual; you mustn’t apply water as it deteriorates it. If you do not know how to perform this procedure, it is necessary to take it to a mechanic, it must be changed and checked periodically.

Cleaning The Brakes:

The cleaning of breaks with regulation, as they will take more energy and effort, especially on wet pavement. Check the inside of your car, making sure that there are no objects that obstruct the brake or accelerator, as this could complicate the operation.

Avoid Excess Heat:

When parking your car, it is much better to always look for shady areas, especially in spring and summer. Exposing your car to the constant sun can damage the body, as well as some electronic components, especially in most modern cars.

Care Of Plastics:

When you wash the car inside, be careful not to use mineral or very abrasive oil products, which can damage rubber and plastics.

Conclusion:

We hope our mentioned maintenance measures will significantly help you to keep your car updated and sustained. With these simple tips, you will manage to keep your car in good condition. In addition to being simple and easy to check. We remind you that the proper functioning of your car keeps you and your family safe.

