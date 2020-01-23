/Brake Related Recalls of The Decade

Through the decade of 2010-2020 drivers have seen a numerous amount of brake related issues that have resulted in disastrous recalls for many car brands. Take a look to catch up on all the mayhem that this decade has seen with over 4.5 million vehicle recalls within the realm of brake repair.

2010

Toyota recalls 1.53 Million vehicles because a brake fluid leak from a faulty master cylinder which caused the brake warning lamp to stay on. After some time, it caused the brake pedal to soften and which resulted in less braking power.

KIA recalls 2011 Sorento vehicles manufactured from September – October of 2010 after realizing their rear brake calipers were not manufactured accurately.

2011

Subaru recalls 3,000 Legacy, Outback, and Impreza models after brakes experience less resistance and have greater traveling distance than usual. This is directly tied to a faulty batch of brake master cylinders installed by Subaru.

Chevy recalls 300,000 Cruze models for the 2011-12 production years. Drivers were experiencing problems with their brake assist systems and were having to apply extreme pressure to their brake pedal in order to come to a complete stop.

2012

Hyundai did a four-year recall on their Genesis model affecting over 43,000 vehicles in their 2008-12 models. Faulty brake fluid in the Genesis Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) caused the unit to corrode. As a result, limited power was delivered to the braking system.

2013

Nissan issued a recall for over 3,000 Armada and Titan models in 2013. The cause of the recall was a malfunctioning brake master cylinder that created reduced stopping power in the front brakes.

2014

Chrysler issued a recall in March of 2014 on their 2012-13 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango models. Chrysler’s main issue with the recall was the restricted brake fluid flow within the brake lines which caused a lack of feel in the brake pedals.

BMW recalls 9,000 vehicles because of a faulty brake vacuum pump that was originally installed causing cars to lose power in their braking system.

2015

Acura recalls 48,000 vehicles worldwide because of a malfunctioning automatic braking system that caused drivers to stop without intending to hit their brakes. This affected their 2014 and 2015 MDX and RLX sedans.

2016

Toyota recalled their 2016 RAV4 and Lexus ES350/RX350 Models because of a faulty brake actuator. The brake actuator controls Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), and the Vehicle Stability Control System (VSC). The actuator was assembled with an O-ring that was damaged and limited the control of brake fluid pressure applied.

Nissan also recalled 12,000 of their 2016 Murano and Maxima models for the exact same reason as Toyota. The faulty brake actuator increased the time it took for drivers to stop their cars and escalated the risk of accidents.

2017

Hyundai started recalling 2015-16 Genesis and Sonata models because the parking brake indicator wouldn’t illuminate when engaged because of corrosion in the brake switch.

Dodge recalled their entire line of ram pickup trucks for the 2017-18 year due to a transmission failure. Apparently, the trucks were equipped with column mounted gear shifters were experiencing failure in their Brake Transmission Shift Interlock (BTSI). When car owners would push their brakes the BTSI would overheat for a short amount of time and would disable the gear shifter to move while overheated.

2018

Honda recalled over 64,000 SUVs and Minivans because their rear brake calipers were improperly coated. Certain vehicles included 2017-19 Acura MDX, 2018-19 Honda HR-V and the 2019-19 Honda Odyssey. Although none were reported, improper coating could increase the risk of crashes. After this recall, Fiat, Volkswagen, Audi, GM, Chrysler, and Mercedes Benz all issued the same recall on their vehicles for that year.

Scion started recalling its 2008-15 xB and their 2011-16 tC models because of malfunctioning Toyota Racing Development Brake Kits (TRD) that were installed. Many Scion vehicles were experiencing failing brake hoses which could result in a soft brake pedal or cause the pedal to not work at all.

2019

Nissan recalled over 80,000 Murano SUVs from 2009 after 14 crashes were reported due to an improperly working Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS). Many drivers experienced their brake pedals moving closer to the floor when the ABS was starting to fail.

Nissan also announced another recall on their 2019 models because of a faulty anti-lock brake actuator pump. The leaking actuator pump caused a short circuit that became a potential fire hazard. Over 200,000 vehicles were recalled because of this.

Nissan, for the 3rd time in 2019, recalled nearly 400,000 cars after reports of their Rogue SUV model engaging its automatic emergency braking system without the driver intending to hit their brakes.

Mitsubishi recalled their 2012-17 i-MiEV after reports of their brake booster not working effectively. In the i-MiEV there was an issue regarding water leaking into the brake vacuum pump which caused it to corrode and eventually stop working. Drivers started experiencing greater stopping distances after their brake warning lamp was engaged.

Subaru issued a recall on their 2014-16 Forester, 2008-16 Impreza, and their 2013-17 Crosstrek vehicles after they realized consumer products containing silicone- Shampoo, nail polish, or fabric softener- was cutting off the electrical circuit for the brake lamp switch. 1.3 million vehicles were recalled after reports of fumes in the consumer products being the leading cause of the rear brake lights to stop working.

GM recalls over 460,000 new Chevy, GMC trucks, and Cadillacs resulting from software issues in the brake system. GM's faulty brake software is disabling electronic stability and causing their vehicles tractional control to shut off momentarily.

Is Your Vehicle Experiencing Brake Problems?

If you’re experiencing any of the brake related issues above, it’s time to have your vehicle checked out by the dealership to see if your vehicle was on the list of recalls. If you are in need of a more simple brake repair, you might need to call a brake repair specialist in your local area. Having a brake related car defect can result in hazardous driving conditions. Immediate care can ensure a safe road for you and the drivers around you.

