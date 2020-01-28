/Four reasons it makes sense to hire a car insurance lawyer

If you are unfortunate enough to be involved in one of the 6 million car accidents Americans have every year, you may need to hire a lawyer. There are several reasons not to simply leave everything to the insurance companies of those involved.

A good lawyer can secure you more compensation

Should you be injured, it is very important that you secure the right level of compensation. Even a relatively small injury can have a long-term negative impact on your life. A banged knee may appear to heal OK, but, as soon as you try to do anything strenuous you may find it is not as healed as you thought. Potentially, what appeared to be a relatively minor injury could leave you unable to stand for long periods of time.

An experienced car insurance lawyer will have seen this sort of thing many times. So, when the other party claims that you have suffered no long-term injuries they will know how to prove this is not the case. They will send you to the right medical facility to have your injuries fully assessed. The right clinic will do more than just check to see if you can bend your knee fully. They will look for signs of internal damage too.

Your insurance company is not always 100% on your side

The right accident lawyer will also be aware that your insurance company is very likely to put its interests first, rather than yours. After all, they are primarily in business to make a profit. As a result, usually, their main aim is to minimize the amount they pay out when someone makes a claim.

Your lawyer will have dealt with this type of situation many times before. They will be able to easily spot when your insurance firm is trying to duck out of its responsibilities. More importantly, they will know what to do about it and ensure you still end up with a fair payout.

Stop you from taking too much of the blame

Even if your actions caused, or contributed, to the accident, the right lawyer can still help you. They will ensure that the facts are reported properly. So, you do not end up having to shoulder more of the blame you should.

If you are not to blame at all, they will be able to help you to pull together the evidence you need to prove that. The best lawyers will also walk their clients through the claims process. They will explain how insurance companies try to trick people into saying things they shouldn’t after an accident.

Your lawyer can represent you in court

If the accident is serious enough, you may end up having to go to court. In that situation, an experienced accident lawyer will be able to provide advice, support and represent you.

How to hire the right lawyer

But, to benefit in this way, you will need to hire a good lawyer. This helpful article explains exactly how to do that.

