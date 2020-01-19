/Steps to Take if You’re in a Serious Car Accident

Being involved in a car accident can be overwhelming and scary for everyone involved, especially if you’re not sure what you’re supposed to do in this type of situation. There are several things you need to do in order to protect your legal rights and more importantly, ensure everyone is safe.

It can be extremely difficult to stay calm after you’ve been involved in a car accident, so we’ve made a simple guide for you to follow that will make sure you don’t overlook any important steps:

What to do After the Accident

The most important thing to think about after you’ve been involved in a car accident is your safety and the safety of the other people who were involved. If the accident is serious then it’s important to call 911 immediately. If everyone is free of serious injuries, then you need to move the vehicles out of the way of traffic (if it is possible and safe to do so).

Even if nobody appears to have been injured, you should still contact the police, as they will work out who was at fault and write a report for your insurance company. These reports can also help save you from fraud if the other driver alters their story after the event.

Exchange Information

Once everyone is safe, it’s a good idea to exchange information with the other people who were involved in the accident. The information you need to collect is:

Name

Address

Email

Telephone number

Driving license number

License plate number

Insurance company

Insurance policy number

Take Photos

It’s always a good idea to take pictures of the accident and the vehicles that were involved in the crash. You also need to take pictures of any injuries you sustained, the road conditions, any damage caused to the items in your car, and pictures of any possible causes of the crash. This information will be used alongside police reports to give your insurance company a better understanding of how and why the accident occurred, whose fault it was, as well as the extent of the damage and injuries.

Most insurance companies will refer you to a body shop of their choice, but you need to make sure you take it to someone you trust so that you are informed about what a reasonable estimate would be. You will also need to keep records of any out of pocket expenses you’ve incurred, such as car repairs, medications, hospital bills, and proof of time off work.

Get Legal Representation

Even if you’ve followed the steps above and have gathered all of the evidence and facts, it might still be time to consider calling a car accident lawyer. Insurance companies want to make a profit and may try and get out of paying you what you deserve.

Being involved in a car accident can be frightening and knowing what to do afterward may seem overwhelming. By following our top tips above, you will be more confident knowing you’ve got all the evidence you need in order to place a successful claim with your insurance company.

