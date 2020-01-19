/The Most Affordable Cars of 2020

In the market for a brand new car? You do not always have to spend a fortune to get behind the wheel of a new car and there are a handful of models which are much more affordable than you might think. The price tag on new cars is often what deters motorists but these cars can make it much cheaper and allow you all the benefits of buying brand new.

Dacia Duster

SUVs are trending in the UK right now and it is easy to see why as they can be such practical, spacious and reliable cars. Unfortunately, they can also cost a fortune but the Dacia Duster is a highly affordable, no-frills option for any motorist looking to join the SUV revolution without spending an enormous amount. The most basic spec is available for £10,995.

VW Up!

Volkswagen is one of the best manufacturers in the world but often you will find that their cars come with a high price tag due to this reputation. This is not the case for the fun supermini the Up!, which is good fun to drive, has a cool visual style and has low running costs to go along with its price tag of £12,440. You can also find VW cars for much more affordable prices when you shop in the used car market which is worth considering if you like this brand.

Kia Picanto

Kia is a brand that has built a reputation for manufacturing reliable and affordable city cars and the Picanto is, perhaps, the pick of the bunch. Available for just £10,195, the Picanto has a surprising amount of space for such a small car and comes with a seven-year warranty which is not to be sneezed at and could help you to make further savings.

Skoda Citigo

The Citigo is proving to be highly popular with a wide range of motorists and it is easy to see why. With the entry-level version available for just £9,000, the Citigo will appeal to any motorist trying to save money but it is also a well-made car and was awarded a full five-star Euro NCAP rating which makes it one of the safest cars available.

As you can see, you do not always have to spend a huge amount to purchase a new car. The above are all highly affordable new cars but also ones which do not compromise on quality and should provide you with many happy years of motoring.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]