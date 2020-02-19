/How to Improve Your Car’s Performance with Performance Exhausts

If you are thinking about adding a new exhaust system to your car, truck, or SUV, custom performance exhausts may be the perfect option for your needs. When you have a modified or custom car, this sort of exhaust system is the premier choice for offering the best performance from your engine.

There are many exhaust shops that offer these products and will work with you to find the one that best meets your needs.

Choosing the Right Performance Exhausts

The first thing you will want to do is decide which kind of system will work best for your vehicle. There are a few different systems to choose from, each of which has different levels of performance available.

Cat-Back Exhaust Systems – Cat-back systems originate at the catalytic converter and then replace the mufflers, pipes, and tailpipes on your car. This can free up horsepower and add additional torque to the motor. For street performance cars, this system is often the best starting place.

Header Back Exhaust Systems – This system starts at the headers or manifolds and replaces the full exhaust system with new mufflers, pipes, convertors, and tailpipes. In many cases, these use large pipes and free-flowing mufflers for a higher increase in power.

Custom Exhaust Systems – Custom systems are typically going to offer the best performance for your car. These use a large diameter pipe, high-flow mufflers, and pipes bent explicitly to fit your vehicle. Many of the pipes are coated for reducing heat and the bends are made by machine for smooth turns for gas in the exhaust system.

Fuel Economy Improvements

One of the things you will notice with performance exhausts is that you will get a better fuel economy. Full performance exhausts provide the most significant increase but any of the systems will help. Free-flowing exhaust lets gas flow out of the engine more efficiently and quickly.

Changes to the Exhaust Sounds

For many people, the deeper tone and louder sound from performance exhausts are a perk. When choosing mufflers for the system, you can select a high flow model with a low tone that is noticeable when the vehicle is accelerating. However, some custom systems with mufflers are not street legal so you’ll want to consider your limitations.

There are many benefits to performance exhausts on your car, regardless of your needs. Getting in touch with a company that offers a wide selection will let you choose one that provides the benefits you care most about.

