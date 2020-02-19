/The certain challenges that come as a delivery driver

When you see the term “delivery driver”, you probably instantly picture someone who delivers pizza or Amazon parcels. However, the field of dispatching items by vehicle is much more varied than this. In fact, delivery drivers can find work in almost any industry – which makes it a competitive and varied role to make yours.

And with this competition, of course, comes a degree of challenge, whether you’re applying for a new role, or looking to advance in your career. Here are several things to consider that could help you tackle these challenges effectively.

Look at the requirements of the specific job you’re considering

As already alluded to, delivery drivers, or couriers’ responsibilities can be hugely varied. For this reason, if you are mulling over a particular position, you should look closely at the list of job requirements. You could end up, say, delivering auto parts to mechanics or even handling medicinal marijuana.

In any case, JOB TODAY outlines various essential tasks of a delivery driver – including picking up and delivering packages, planning delivery routes and collecting payment from recipients of the items.

Look into the relevant insurance available

If you’ve been delivering for some time, you’ll no doubt have been using your own vehicle from time to time, which means making sure you have the right insurance in place at all times.

If you’ve never before used your own vehicle though, be sure to look into goods in transit insurance a policy that can cover goods you would be tasked with transporting. Online advice about this cover is in good supply, so don’t be afraid to contact an insurance expert to discover the right option for you.

Make sure you have the right driving expertise

Obviously, you will need a driver’s licence, but a standard one might not suffice for running any vehicles larger than small vans. Hence, you ought to look into acquiring a licence that would enable you to handle larger vehicles, even if you aren’t currently set on a job involving them.

After all, with specialist training under your belt, you will be able to show a prospective employer your ability to be flexible in case particularly unorthodox delivery requirements arise.

Consider what customer service skills you have

It’s easy to assume that being a courier must be a somewhat lonely job, but the reality can be very different. Yes, you will indeed be by yourself for long stretches; however, you will still need to make face-to-face contact with customers, and that’s where a smile or two can go a long way.

For this reason, when you are being interviewed for a new position, don’t be surprised if you are asked various questions, as outlined by The Balance Careers, about your customer service experience.

Prepare thoroughly for interviews

And finally, yes, the dreaded challenge of interviews that you’ll face from time to time. You’ll be asked about much more than just customer service there, of course. The interviewer could question you in depth about not only that subject, but also your driving history, such as whether your driving record is clean and accident-free.

You might also be asked why you want this job or what attracts you to the role of a delivery worker more generally. Nonetheless, research the company beforehand, as showing your knowledge of it at interview would bode well, for both you – and the company’s customers you’ll serve.

