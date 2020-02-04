Looking for the right type of insurance can be tough, especially for new drivers. There are various types of insurance and multiple providers, resulting in a daunting task of discovering the one that suits you and your circumstances best.

Comparison sites and mobile apps such as Compare the Market are a great place to start in searching for the best protection, doing all the hard work for you. Aside from providing quotes, signing up to these companies can also offer advantages such as helpful reminders and prompts for renewal and MOT dates. When considering your options, it’s important to know what kind of cover you’re looking for. Here are some of the different types of car insurance to help you in your search.

Third Party

Legally, third party insurance is the minimum level of cover required and is arguably the most basic level available to drivers. It covers the cost of reimbursing for both injury and damage caused to third parties, however it won’t compensate for repairs to your own car or injury to yourself. Third-party is often, but not always, considered the cheapest option of insurance due to its limited cover. However, a lower cost may not necessarily mean it’s the best option for your circumstances.

Third Party, Fire and Theft

As the name suggests, this type of insurance is as above however additional cover is provided. Depending on the situation, TPFT can provide compensation to your car if damaged due to theft or a fire. Some companies will also provide cover to damage caused by attempted theft also, so long as you aren’t at fault in any way regarding this.

Comprehensive

Comprehensive, or fully comprehensive car insurance offers the same basic cover as third party fire and theft, with additional cover for yourself. Its main difference is that this type of policy will provide the added protection of compensating for damage done to your own car, as well as a third-party vehicle. Certain companies and policies will also offer cover on additional charges incurred, such as legal expenses and medical costs. Others may also provide compensation on personal contents and electronic devices such as sat navs and GPS systems. Comprehensive car insurance can sometimes offer policies on the cover of trailers and courtesy cars as well as your own vehicle, and also cover when driving outside the UK.

There are lots of additions that can be included in your policy depending on which company and insurance you choose. For instance, there are deals and benefits that can be added if you are an over 50 or 60-year-old driver, if you’re a first-time driver or if you have multiple drivers sharing the same car. Take some time to research the types of car insurance available so that you can make an informed decision. Some companies will offer better benefits and advantages than others, likewise, different policies will be more relevant to your personal circumstances and lifestyle.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]