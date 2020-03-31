/A Beginner’s Guide to Buying a Motorbike

Thinking about buying your first motorcycle? This is a hugely exciting time but it can also be daunting because there is so much to learn about motorbikes and many different types to consider. Generally speaking, 125cc motorbikes are the best for beginners so this is a good area to focus on when looking for your first bike.

What is 125cc?

So, what exactly is a 125cc motorbike? Cc refers to the size of the engine (cubic centimetres) so a 125cc motorbike will have an engine that is 125 cubic centromeres which is much less than many other motorbikes. Larger cylinders can ingest more air and fuel which converts more energy to create more power. As a beginner, you do not want to start off with a bike that is too powerful so that you can build your confidence and feel safe on the roads. As Mark Cooper, Head of Bikes at Carole Nash states, “This is a natural progressing through the licence a great steppingstone to getting on a bigger bike.”

Build Your Skills

A 125cc is a good option for a new rider because you can hone and develop your skills – much like when you are just starting to drive, it is best to opt for a less-powerful car so that you can control the vehicle and develop both your skills and confidence before progressing to something more powerful. Cooper reinforces this idea as “a way to understand the core skills of riding a bike learning the hazards that are around us around which as car drivers we won’t necessarily consider or understand the limitations of a bike.”

Not only that, but 125cc motorbikes are a great first starter for anyone with only a provisional licence. As long as you’re showing the red and white ‘L’ plates and complete the CBT, which is a half day compulsory basic training program to learn the fundamentals and judge to see if you have the necessary skills required to ride a motorcycle safely.

Comfort

Typically, a 125cc is smaller than other types of bikes too which provides a more upright position. This makes them more comfortable and easier to ride and better for navigating through traffic and other tight spaces which would otherwise be tricky and stressful for a new rider.

Fuel Efficiency

Another major benefit of opting for a 125cc over something more powerful is that it will be much more energy-efficient. This is important in a time where environmental damage is such a large global issue and more and more motorists are switching to eco-friendly vehicles. Being more energy efficient also means that you will be spending less money on both fuel and road tax so you can make big savings in the long-run.

Range to Choose From

You have an excellent range of 125cc bikes to choose from as a beginner too. A few of the best options to consider include the Honda PCX125 which is Europe’s most popular 125 and one which boasts an impressive 100 mpg average, the Honda Monkey, Honda Grom, Kawasaki Z125 Pro Z and the Kymco K-Pipe.

If you’re planning on buying second hand, there are bargains everywhere. You’d be able to get a Honda CBR125R with around 15,000 miles on the clock for around £2,000 or even a 10-year old YBR125 for £1,000. But make sure you get the information you need. Talk to the previous owners and ask how frequent the oil needed to be changed, a smaller engine means more frequent oil changes. Also ask about the type of oil, check the tyre, chain and sprocket condition. If these have been neglected, it’s more than likely that it hasn’t been well looked after.

Insurance

As with regular motoring, you will also need to make sure that you arrange adequate insurance when you buy your first motorbike. It can be more expensive for new riders which is why you should ensure you’re using the right motorbike insurance broker who will be able to find you the best deals and policies with great benefits. Having the best insurance in place when you first start to ride motorbikes will provide important protection along with peace of mind knowing that you have adequate coverage.

Buying your first motorbike is an incredible feeling and you are sure to get hooked quickly, but it is important that you find the right type of bike to begin with and, generally, speaking, a 125cc is best and will allow you to build your skills and confidence.

