/Auto Industry Jobs: What Opportunities Are Available?

Do you have an undying passion for cars? You can turn your passion into a career! All you need to do is find a job in the automotive industry.

However, passion isn’t all you should consider when choosing a career path. You also have to look at the job outlook in the automotive industry. If the prospects aren’t so good, you might want to change your mind.

Another important thing to consider is the available career paths. What job do you want to pursue in the auto industry?

In this article, we are sharing auto industry jobs you can go for. Keep reading.

Automotive Engineer

Are you always curious about how cars work? If your passion for cars goes beyond merely driving them, perhaps you could become an automotive engineer.

Automotive engineers are the professionals behind the design and manufacture of vehicles. When you see a new car model being released, the entire package is the work of a team of auto engineers.

Car companies are always looking to hire these engineers, so there’s good demand for these jobs. You can also find jobs in government agencies, such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

To qualify for employment, you need to pursue at least a bachelor’s degree in automotive engineering. Remember to create a professional CV before applying for jobs. Check out these Adobe Spark CV templates if you need some inspiration.

Automotive Service Technician

Most people who have a passion for cars and want to work in the automotive industry end up being automotive service technicians, or mechs.

As a service tech, you’re responsible for inspecting, diagnosing, and repairing vehicles. Most techs specialize in certain types of vehicles, such as sports utility vehicles or light trucks. You can even specialize in specific vehicle brands.

To become an auto service technician, you typically need to complete a vocational course in auto repair. You’ll then find employment in established repair shops and car dealerships. You can also start your own repair shop.

Car Dealership Sales Representative

What if you love cars but don’t have the physical aptitude to become an engineer or service technician? Does that mean you can’t work in the automotive industry?

Well, there are plenty of jobs that don’t involve designing or opening up cars for repair, and none beats that of a car dealership rep.

As a rep, your job is to help a dealership sell cars. When a potential buyer comes in to shop for a car, you’ll answer their questions, explain car features to them, and help them make an informed decision.

If you want this job, you need to pursue at least an associate’s degree in automotive technology or business administration.

Have Your Pick from These Auto Industry Jobs

Although the automotive industry has faced uncertain times in recent times, it’s now well on its feet. The future looks exciting, especially as electric and self-driving cars begin to hit the road.

There couldn’t be a better time to find a job in the industry. There are plenty of them, but the auto industry jobs fleshed out above are some of the most common.

All the best and keep reading our blog for auto news and tips.

