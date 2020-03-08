/Road Trip: Ride in Style With an RV

When most people think about a road trip, they imagine cramming a bunch of people into an old car or van and setting out for quirky sights like the world’s biggest ball of yarn. But when you throw an RV into the mix, the entire equation changes. Suddenly your road trip becomes a unique, luxury experience.

The Advantages of RV Travel

If you’ve never traveled in an RV, you’re missing out. It’s by far one of the most unique and intriguing ways to travel and experience the country. Here are some of the specific advantages:

Cost Savings

“Family vacations are expensive. Between airline tickets, hotel stays and food, a typical family will spend thousands for a week-long out-of-state adventure. But families who’ve discovered the RV life know there’s a better way to travel,” Allstar Coaches mentions.

According to a recent study conducted by CBRE Hotels Advisory Group, RV vacations are considerably less expensive than other types of vacation travel, even after factoring in elements like fuel costs. In fact, the study shows that the average cost savings is between 21 percent and 64 percent for a four-person travel group. For two people, the savings come in between 8 percent and 53 percent.

Interestingly enough, the study included an analysis of how fuel price fluctuations impact the economic advantages of RV travel. They discovered that it would take a massive price hike of nearly $13 per gallon for a Type C motorhome trip to be more expensive than the “least expensive non-RV vacation.” When you consider that average fuel prices are currently below $3 per gallon in most of the country, it’s highly unlikely that this issue will ever come into play.

In addition to saving on travel expenses, there are additional cost savings that come from staying at inexpensive campgrounds versus hotels; being able to cook your own meals versus having to eat at overpriced restaurants; and proximity to free/inexpensive activities (like hiking in state or national parks).

Unique Experience

There’s a proprietary element to RV travel that sets it apart from any other method of transportation. Rather than just sitting in a car and watching the mile markers pass, travelers are able to enjoy the experience. Whether it’s playing games at the kitchen table, watching TV, or taking a nap in bed, the travel “down time” becomes part of the vacation experience.

There’s also the unique experience of staying at campgrounds, which are full of interesting and eclectic groups of travelers. You’ll find it easy to meet people and get connected – especially during busy travel seasons from the late spring all the way through the early weeks of fall.

Ultimate Flexibility

While you might have an itinerary to follow, RV travel gives you maximum flexibility and freedom. You can take your time, make impromptu pit stops, and explore areas that interest you. And with more than 16,000 campgrounds spread out across the country, you’ll never have trouble finding a place to plop down and enjoy the evening.

Convenience

Think about the stress and friction involved with air travel. You wake up early, rush off to the airport, check your baggage, wait in a security line, rush to the terminal, deal with complicated seating arrangements, sit through delays, suffer through crowded baggage claim carousels, and find transportation to your hotel (where you hope they have your room reserved and ready). By the time you get to your “vacation” destination, you’re stressed out and ready to sleep.

RV travel is anything but stressful. It’s easy, frictionless, and convenient. You have everything you need on the vehicle – so you can relax.

Camaraderie

Whether it’s with your family or a group of close friends, RV travel helps build camaraderie between everyone on the trip. As a result of being in close proximity with one another, you return from the trip feeling like you know each person just a little better than before.

Plan Your Next RV Trip

Never stepped foot in an RV? Don’t worry – there are plenty of options. Not only can you rent and drive your own RV, but there are also opportunities to hire certified drivers for larger luxury RVs (if that’s the direction you want to go). In other words, there’s an RV experience for everyone, regardless of location, budget, wants, or needs. So stop waiting and start planning!

