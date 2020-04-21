/Expert Tips on Keeping Your Car Looking New

Each one of us is excited to get a new car and we try in any way that we can to keep it looking new, as well as maintain the lustre of the car. However, most of us fail at this. Soon, our cars start looking old and the paint is chapped. For some of us who usually upgrade our cars using rivernilecasino casino winnings, we end up feeling as if it was all a waste.

Well, in this post, we share some expert tips on keeping your car looking like new.

A little effort goes a long way

The best way to keep your car in great shape is pre-emptive maintenance. Nowadays, there are so many products on the market to help you with that. These include waterless-wash products, spray-on detailers, and many more. Each time you get home, make sure you take just about 10 minutes to clean up your car real quick. This will help you in the end.

Hand Washing Isn’t Always Better

Many people think that the best way to clean a car is to do it yourself. However, this is far from the truth. Normally, the old sponges that we use at home are loaded with grit, which damages the paint of cars. Therefore, it is advisable to go for a car wash where they will use a microfiber wash mitt, as well as soap that is specifically designed for cars. The dishwashing detergents we use at home will strip off any wax or polish. As a result, the paint of the car is left exposed.

Bird Droppings Are Your Enemy

Bird droppings are really bad for your car. What happens is; when bird droppings sit on your car for some time, they etch the paint. In the event that this happens, it is quite a lot of work to correct things. Therefore, we suggest that you always have a bottle of quick-detail spray with you. You will also need to have a microfiber towel so that you can wipe them off as soon as you see them.

