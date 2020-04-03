/How Dangerous is Texting and Driving?

Each day, phones and mobile devices become more and more entrenched in our lives. They are perhaps one of the most important things in our lives because of how much convenience and ease that they provide us with.

However, there are downsides and dangers to cellphones and other mobile devices, especially when driving and operating a vehicle. You may have heard it all before, but it is often hard to put into cold hard facts how dangerous texting and driving really is. We know that to many people, texting is considered an essential activity that is non-negotiable, but taking a look at the dangers of texting and driving could save you money, time, and even lives.

Putting it in perspective

To truly illustrate the cold hard facts of how dangerous texting while driving really is, an analogy is necessary. The average amount of time that a driver will take their eyes off the road to use their phone is about 4.5 seconds. 4.5 seconds might not sound like a lot of time, but it’s enough time for someone to drive the full length of a football field, when driving at about 55 mph. When that distance is put into perspective, it becomes clear just how dangerous it is to drive while texting. That is a long way to drive without being able to see what is going on in front of you. The potential for accidents resulting in injury and death skyrockets during this timeframe.

Not just teenagers

When people think of texting and driving, their minds almost automatically shift to teenagers. There is a common beliefe that only teengares engage in texting and driving, when the reality couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, texting and driving is an issue that affects almost every age group. In fact, in a study conducted recently, it was found that half of all adult drivers have texted while driving. Additionally, half of new and young drivers reported that they had seen their parents using their phone while driving before. Over 90% of drivers reported that they knew that texting and driving was dangerous.

The effects of texting and driving

Almost everyone is aware that texting and driving is more dangerous than just regular driving, but there are other consequences to think about. Perhaps it’s not possible to keep them in perspective unless specifics are drawn out. There are a wide array of consequences and negative effects that can result from texting and driving, and they don’t all include just a minor fender bender.

The ramifications from texting and driving can include death, lawsuits, property damage, severe injury, and years either in court or even in prison. Texting and driving is a frontline issue and the law is clear on what is expected from drivers. If you injure someone while texting and driving, it is not likely that you will escape the situation without lasting effects on your life, whether they be financial or medical. Refusing to drive while distracted is the best way to avoid these effects.

What if you have been injured?

On the flip side, if you have been injured in a texting and driving situation, then you probably have a case to be compensated for what you have been through and the damage that it has likely inflicted upon your life. The first step is to get in touch with a trusted and respected attorney that can guide you through the process and ensure you get what you are entitled to.

