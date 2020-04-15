/Price Comparison Site Saves Soldiers Average of £700 on Car Insurance

Afghan-war veteran Alfie Usher has created a price comparison site to help people in the armed forces get great deals on insurance and finance options. The site is called Forces Compare, and helps those who serve (or have served) to compare prices on insurance, compensation claims and finance.

Launched in 2019, Forces Compare was built out of Usher’s frustration to access good deals on insurance, the founder claiming “The idea came after I was adjusting back into civilian life”

“Whilst being in the military, a lot is taken care of for you in terms of meals, accommodation and travel, but as soon as you start living off base and need insurance for your car, home or holidays, the costs really add up”

As soldiers often move locations, some insurers deem them to be a greater risk, making the cost for basic covers, such as car or travel insurance, excessively high.

The founder and veteran spent last year partnering with UK insurers that can accommodate for the unique details of a soldier or veteran’s application. Additionally, Forces Compare has also partnered with lenders that can provide good rates on short term loans for those who serve.

Whilst the comparison site was set up to help those who serve, it can also be used by both veterans and civilians. What makes Forces Compare different to other sites is that military personnel will not be discriminated. In fact, Forces Compare has been able to save soldiers as much as £700 on their car insurance policy.

Forces Compare provides comparisons on a range of different policies, including car insurance, bike insurance, and home insurance. The site’s services also extend to more military-related covers, including Military Contents Insurance, Military Kit Insurance, Military Personal Accident Insurance and Military Travel Insurance.

Forces Compare can also help those who serve with compensation claims, including miss-sold loans, travel or tax bills.

For example, military personnel who are called to an army base far away from their homes, and travel home regularly, may be able to claim tax relief. Those who travel hundreds of miles every week, and have served for numerous years, could be owed thousands of pounds.

For now, Forces Compare is aimed at helping those in the armed forces to find great deals on insurance and finance. However, Usher is currently exploring other groups to also cater to, including those on the police force, nurses, civil servants, and the elderly.

