/4 Key Things to Do if You Were Injured in a Car Accident

There are several key steps to take after getting in a car accident.

If you have been in a car accident you are no doubt glad to be alive even if you have injuries. Getting injured in a car accident can be costly.

It can damage your vehicle and make you unable to work due to injuries, this can cripple your income. To make your life easier and to avoid any chance that you may not get proper compensation there are certain things that you must do immediately after you have been in a car accident.

Here is a look at what you need to do after you have been injured in a car accident.

Do Not Leave the Scene

If you have been in an accident don’t leave the scene. Even if it is a minor car accident.

You may be wondering, “Do you need to call the police for a fender bender?” The answer is yes. The first thing you should do is call the police.

A police report will usually become necessary if you want to make a claim for either a personal injury or to get your vehicle repaired. The vehicles should not be moved before the police arrive.

Make Accurate Statements

Once the police arrive to take a report make sure that you state the facts to the best of your knowledge. Do not attempt to skew any information.

When they ask if you are injured, it’s better to say you don’t know instead of saying that you aren’t. This is because you may not feel any pain immediately but you may later develop symptoms.

Take Pictures

In a situation like this, your camera is your best friend. You should take pictures of the scene and of your vehicle.

If you have visible injuries you should take pictures of these as well. All of this will provide ample evidence should you need to take legal action in the near future. Make sure that you collect as much information as possible from the other driver as well.

Get Yourself Examined if You are Injured in a Car Accident

If you have visible injuries you will most likely go to the doctor but if you don’t you may feel that you can ignore this important step. This is the most common mistake made by those who feel fine after an accident.

As previously mentioned, injuries can take a while to surface. You may feel fine immediately but start developing symptoms afterward. If this is the case you can always go back to your physician who will update your medical report to show any new developments.

Your medical record will be needed if you wish to claim compensation for your injuries. You should keep a file that contains all the accident-related paperwork you collect so that it will be easier for you in the future.

Final Tips

A car accident can be scary. However, don’t let the fact that you have been emotionally shaken or injured in a car accident, prevent you from doing all the right things.

Get the police involved as quickly as you can, take pictures of the scene, collect information from the other driver, and get yourself checked out by a doctor as soon as possible.

If you follow these steps you will be well on your way to getting compensation for injuries to yourself or your vehicle. If you would like more automobile tips, please visit the automotive news section of our website.

