/Lawyer’s Guide When You Are Involved in a Car Accident That Wasn’t Your Fault

Do you know what to do if you get a car accident because of another person fault? Here is a guide from an accident lawyer if you are involved in a car accident.

With millions of car accidents taking place every year and many of them resulting in injuries, you must know what to do after a collision. This is true even if a crash wasn’t your fault.

There’s a misconception that taking steps like documenting an accident scene or hiring an accident lawyer is only necessary for offending parties. We’re here to tell you that you stand to lose a lot from an accident as a victim and that you should follow the below steps if you want to protect your assets and maximize your entitlements.

Get to Safety

The very first thing that you need to do after an accident is get to safety.

Take in your surroundings right after a collision to assess what danger still exists. If you can move your vehicle to the side of the road, do so. If it’s incapacitated and you can get to safety without it, exit your vehicle and get to safety.

Finally, call the authorities so they can manage the flow of traffic if necessary or at least help you assess the event.

Document the Scene

The evidence that’s collected right after an accident is invaluable to the car accident lawyer you may end up working with. To prove your innocence and cement yourself as the victim in your accident rather than the aggressor, gather as much information as possible.

Take pictures, collect information from witnesses and ensure that the narrative being recorded by police supports what took place.

Call a Lawyer

While it may seem like an unconventional order of operations, before you file an insurance claim, you should consider contacting an accident lawyer. An accident lawyer can help you file your claim and ensure that the appropriate information is communicated to safeguard your assets.

Furthermore, the sooner attorneys can get started filing suit against opposing insurers for damages you incurred, the better your odds will be of collecting compensation. You can read more now about questions that can help you pick the right attorney.

Make a Claim

Shortly after pairing with an attorney, your insurer should be notified of your accident so they’re prepared to deal with opposition and can get you back into a vehicle as quickly as possible. In a perfect world, you’d be able to hook up with an attorney quickly enough that you could report your accident to insurers within 24-hours.

If you’re struggling to find an attorney, go ahead and contact your insurer without legal representation rather than making them wait too long.

Maximize Your Compensation

There are a lot of tangible and intangible damages that come about after a car accident. Your attorney will work with you to quantify all of those elements so you can put forth an ask to insurers and collect what you’re legally entitled to.

Even When You’re Not at Fault, a Good Game Plan and Accident Lawyer Will Go a Long Way

Don’t sleep on your responsibilities when you’re in a car accident, even if it wasn’t your fault. Doing so could affect the narrative of your accident in a way that paints you as the aggressor or at very least, will make it so you leave money on the table.

If you find yourself in need of more car collision or accident lawyer advice, our team welcomes you to check out more of the content we have up in our digital publication!

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]