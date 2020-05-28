/When Is the Best Time to Buy a Car? A Simple Guide

Are you wondering when is the best time to buy a car? If yes, you should check out our guide here on the key things to understand.

There’s nothing more exciting than buying a new car. You get to spend time shopping for the exact model you want, choose the perfect color, and take a few test drives.

This can also be a confusing and stressful experience. Why? Well, because buying a car is a major investment. After all, you work hard for your money, and every dollar matters. That’s why it’s so important to find the best deal possible.

This article takes a look at when is the best time to buy a car. Keep reading to discover insight into the car-buying process so that you can find the car of your dreams without going broke.

Don’t Shop On the Weekends

The first tip for getting the best deal possible on a car is to skip the weekends. Shopping early in the week is the best strategy.

That’s because there are far fewer people out local dealerships on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thus smaller crowds, meaning you’ll get more attention from salespeople, and they’ll be ready to make a deal.

Always Shop Late In the Year

Next, shop late in the year. During the months of October, November, and December, dealerships will be rushing to unload their inventory in order to make their annual sales quotas.

This means they’ll be feeling the pressure to move inventory, and will be more willing to make you an offer you can’t refuse.

Always Shop Late in the Month

You should also shop as late in the month as possible. Just as they need to meet their year-end sales quotas, they will need to meet month-end quotas. So there’s no reason to waste time looking for a great deal early in the month.

Just be aware that shopping during the last two or three days of the month isn’t always the best strategy. Why? This is because sales deadlines won’t always sync up perfectly with the calendar month.

Take Advantage of Holiday Sales

Here are three big holidays to keep in mind: Memorial Day, Black Friday, and New Year’s Eve. Most dealerships will often offer their best prices of the year at these times, so get ready to enjoy a deep discount.

Here is a resource that will help you understand important car buying terms.

Wait for Next Year’s Models to Arrive

When next year’s models begin arriving, dealerships will be desperate to unload this year’s models. That’s because dealerships have limited space. So if you can hold out until the end of the year, you’ll likely be able to take advantage of a great deal.

Just keep in mind that many other car shoppers will probably have the same strategy.

Shop Online

Do as much car shopping online as possible. This can save you a ton of time and energy. And don’t be afraid to shop car inventories at dealerships outside your area.

A Guide to When Is the Best Time to Buy a Car

Buying a car can feel overwhelming. But it can also be a fun experience. The key is to understand when is the best time to buy a car so that you can save the most money possible.

