/11 Cool Motorcycle Accessories Every Biker Needs

There are more people riding around on motorcycles these days than ever before. According to the Motorcycle Industry Council, about eight percent of American households have at least one motorcycle rider living in them today.

In total, there are over 13 million motorcycles in the U.S. at the moment. That’s up dramatically from the 11.7 million motorcycles that were out on the road a decade ago.

If you’re the proud owner of a motorcycle, there are all kinds of cool motorcycle accessories that you should buy to go along with your bike. You should consider adding some of the best bike gadgets to your garage if you haven’t done it already.

Here are 11 cool motorcycle accessories that every biker should own.

Helmet

There are some states throughout the country that don’t require motorcycle riders to wear helmets. But the vast majority of states have some kind of helmet laws on the books.

If you have to wear a helmet to ride around on a motorcycle in your state, you should spend time looking around at your different options before selecting the right one. Your helmet should be unique to you, and it should fit comfortably on your head.

You won’t mind wearing your helmet around when it has a cool design on the outside of it and enough padding to keep you comfy on the inside.

Vest

In addition to looking around for a helmet for your motorcycle rides, you should also strongly consider investing in a motorcycle vest. There are lots of different vests out there for those looking to purchase one.

When you think about motorcycle vests, the traditional leather motorcycle vests that you’ve seen people wearing time and time again probably come to mind. But these aren’t the only vests available.

Nowadays, you can also find technologically advanced motorcycle vests that’ll help keep you cool or warm you up while you’re on your bike. They’re some of the best motorcycle accessories around.

Saddlebag

One of the biggest downsides of riding around on a motorcycle is that you usually can’t carry much stuff along with you. Most people don’t travel too far from home on motorcycles since they don’t provide much in terms of storage space.

You can change that by sticking a saddlebag on your bike. You can use this saddle bag to store everything from gadgets and clothing to tools and equipment that you’ll need to keep your bike out on the road.

Backpack

If you want to carry things around while you’re on your motorcycle but don’t want to stick an entire saddle bag on your bike, there are also backpacks that you can buy. And we’re not talking about the kinds of backpacks that you would see kids carrying around at school.

There are special motorcycle backpacks that are designed to deal with the heavy winds and weather elements that you might face while out on your bike. These heavy-duty backpacks will stand up to almost anything you throw at them.

Seat Pad

Bikers might look like a tough bunch when they’re riding around on their motorcycles. But that doesn’t mean that their backsides don’t hurt when they spend too much time sitting on their standard-issue motorcycle seats.

Rather than riding around with one of these seats on your bike, you should outfit your bike with a special motorcycle seat pad. It’ll stop your backside from getting sore when you’re on long rides.

Cell Phone Mount

Technically, you don’t need to have your cell phone out when you’re on your motorcycle. You can stick it in your saddlebag or backpack for safekeeping if you want.

But you can also mount it right on your bike if you want to keep a close eye on it. You can use your phone for its GPS features or for anything else that you might want to use it for with a cool motorcycle cell phone mount.

Action Camera

One of the best parts about riding a motorcycle is that you’ll get to see so many amazing things while you’re out on the road. You can capture the memories that you’re making on your motorcycle by equipping it with an action camera.

An action camera will also provide you with some legal protection if you’re ever involved in an accident on your bike. It’ll detail exactly what took place during the accident in most cases.

Speakers

Do you wish there was a good way to listen to music while you’re on your motorcycle?

Some helmet manufacturers have started to work headphones and speakers inside of helmets. But these headphones and speakers don’t always work great and could prove to be too much of a distraction to you.

Instead of wearing a helmet with headphones or speakers inside, there are speakers that you can attach directly to your bike to play music, make and take calls, etc.

Flat Tire Repair Kit

Nothing will derail a motorcycle adventure quicker than a flat tire. You might be forced to cut a trip short when you have a flat and don’t have any way of fixing it.

With this in mind, you should keep a flat tire repair kit handy at all times. You never know when you might need it to take care of a flat tire that pops up out of nowhere.

Multi-Tool

Fixing a flat tire is just one of the many repairs that you might need to make while you’re out on the road. You could also have to tinker with other aspects of your bike.

This makes a multi-tool one of the most important motorbike accessories that you can keep in your saddle bag or backpack. You’ll be glad you have it if your motorcycle ever starts experiencing issues when you’re far from home.

Disc Lock

Every year, more than 40,000 motorcycles are stolen, and less than 50% of them end up getting recovered. This is reason enough to protect your bike at all costs.

Disc locks are essential motorcycle gadgets for bike owners. They’ll make it a whole lot more difficult for someone to come along and steal your motorcycle.

Pick Up All These Cool Motorcycle Accessories for Your Bike

As you can see, there are so many cool motorcycle accessories that you can buy for your bike. You should try to buy as many of them as you can when you own a motorcycle.

You don’t necessarily need to invest in all of them at once when you first buy your bike. But you should start picking them up and adding them to your cool motorcycle gear collection over time.

