/4 Tips For Dirt Bike Rider Traveling To The Hills

Every adrenaline junkie and dirt bike rider would agree, nothing feels like a road trip to the mountains.

No matter how tough the roads you have to hit. No matter how cold the temperature gets. No matter how much time it takes to reach the top, once you are there, it’s only about the serene views and fun times.

But, is that all?

Mountain adventures are exciting and exhilarating. But safety should always be our topmost priorities when embarking such adventures. And that’s why we are here.

In this post, we will discuss some tips that dirt bike riders should follow when traveling to the hills.

Wear The Right Apparel And Safety Gear

When riding to the hills, keep in mind that your everyday shoes or clothes will not be a good option.

While you may be tempted to wear that hoodie and jogging pants, but loose clothing options will only cause discomfort. Which is why it is always better to wear Alpinestars high-performance apparel and technical gear.

Alpinestars also offers a range of motocross gear, helmets, knee braces, gear bags, etc.

These items are designed for providing an amazing and safe bike riding experience.

Know that the wrong clothing and gear choice may cause you utmost inconvenience.

Pack An Essential And Emergency Kit

Since you are riding up the hills, you should know that a lot of unfavourable conditions may crop up.

So, before you head out, make sure you have packed an essential and emergency kit with you.

Common problems that you face are:

Running out on drinkable water. (Carry portable water filters.)

Not knowing how to light a campfire. (Read a few easy hacks. Pack a knife and lighter.)

Getting injured on the road or while camping. (Add a first aid kit in your pannier box.)

Losing network and direction. (Carry a map of the journey and destination. Also, a compass.)

Your trip to the hills can be inconvenient if you don’t have the above-mentioned things.

Apart from that, carry spare parts and an emergency tool kit. Speak to your local mechanic. They will help you prepare one.

Prep Up For The Changing Weather Conditions

Even if you have checked the weather conditions before starting your road trip, mountain weather conditions can change dramatically from one hour to the next.

It will only take a few minutes for the thunderstorm to roll in over the clear, sunny sky. Or it may snow. Temperatures can drop from extremely hot to below freezing point.

So, it is only wise to prepare in advance. Dress in layers and carry a raincoat in your backpack. Also, pack waterproof flashlights and a pair of extra batteries.

Stay Hydrated

Long bike journeys can suck a lot of energy out of your system. So, make sure you carry a hydration pack.

Make regular pit stops to gulp some water down your throat. Besides that, ensure you have drinkable water throughout your trip. Whenever you spot an accessible water source nearby, use the water filters and store the water for later.

NOTE: Avoid using spring water. It houses bacteria that can affect your health.

Final Words

A dirt bike road trip to the hills sounds exciting and fun. But it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

That’s why in this post, we discussed some primary concerns for riders travelling to the mountains.

Now that you have these handy tips, we hope you will make use of them to have a happy and safe journey.

