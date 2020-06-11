/COVID 19 Grips Nissan Halting Proposed Production in Thailand

It seems as though even the largest companies are feeling the pains of diminished production due to COVID 19. This includes Nissan’s Thailand factories, which have halted production of the Terra and Navara models until the end of May.

Plant 1 Affected

Plants 1 and 2 in Thailand are the subject of Nissan’s recent factory shutdowns. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic reaching deep into Thailand, which has hindered some individuals from performing their work duties, Nissan has decided to halt production at Plant 2 located in Samut Prakan. Production was originally expected to resume on May 4th, but Ramesh Narasimhan, the president of Nissan Thailand, has decided to extend the shut down of the facility until May 31st in hopes that cases of the virus will have begun to decrease. As for Plant 1, they will continue to maintain operations as normal in order to meet with current demand for Nissan’s products.

Increased Safety Measures

Just like all manufacturers these days, Nissan Thailand is working to revamp the way they bring their products to customers. This includes new measures to ensure the safety of workers and customers, including disinfecting the service center of Plant 1 every 30 minutes. Employees are also required to have their temperatures taken before shifts and customers coming into the facility are subject to the same criteria. Additionally, staff is required to wear face masks at all times with alcohol sanitation stations set up around the work area. Touch points such as steering wheels, seats, door handles, gear shifts, and console panels are disinfected regularly in order to avoid the spread of any potential contaminant. For office employees, a work-from-home policy has been implemented in order to minimize crowding and contact where it is not technically needed.

Not Alone

While car companies traditionally try to keep what goes on inside their facilities under lock and key, this pandemic has made certain information about safety measures and procedures common knowledge, in order to maintain the health of employees and customers. This includes other car manufacturers like Ford, who has suspended production in Thailand until further notice.

March Came and Went

Originally, March was set to be a benchmark month for Nissan as it was supposed to begin a new Kicks Crossover with E-Power. However this has been pushed until Thailand is able to fully open once again.

Where Does Thailand Stand?

Hope is an essential element as we make our way through these uncertain times, and it seems as though things are looking better and brighter for Thailand by the day. Currently, the country has 2,947 confirmed cases of COVID 19, with 54 recorded deaths due to the virus. However, 2,665 people have reported recovery, so it appears Thailand may begin to see the end to their country’s pandemic adventure. Precautions are in place to guard against a second wave of cases, and Nissan is doing its part to ensure this doesn’t take place.

Can I Still Rent a Nissan?

Although production and purchase of new Nissans are on hold for now, it’s still possible for car rental in Thailand. Nissan is currently renting out their vehicles in order to ensure people can still get to where they need to go while the country recovers from this pandemic.

