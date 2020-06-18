/George Russell Wins Virtual GP Canadian Finale

Williams’ George Russell has won again in the Canadian finale. The driver started the final virtual GP from pole position before getting off to a flying start.

This means he will be heading off to the F1 real racing world as an undefeated champion of the Esports one after he won the fourth time in the final edition of the Virtual GP series.

Russell beat Red Bull rival Alex Albon who is also his long-time friend. He beat Albon by 6 seconds which is close. It became 15 seconds in the final classification after three time penalties were factored in.

According to a blog by americancasinosites.com, Russell said he was not used to winning after claiming his first victory at the Virtual Grand Prix Series.

“I am feeling ecstatic, I’m not used to this winning thing – I’ve not done it for a long, long time. I’ve dearly missed it.”

“When I got past Charles and I knew I had that three second penalty I was pretty furious but when that radio message came in at the end and I heard he had the three second penalty I was almost wetting my pants,” Russell said after his first virtual race.

Russell said the virtual GP Series was having a good effect on his profile.

The Real-life F1 will return with Austrian GP on July 3-5, it will be live on Sky Sports F1

Who is George Russell?

Russell is a Williams Formula 1 driver. Williams was born in 1998 in King’s Lynn. He stepped up to Formula 1 as the reigning Formula 2 champion in 2019.

Other F1 Drivers in the Race

Mercedes’ Esteban Guiterrez was third in the race while Renault’s Alpha Tauri came fourth. The next time George races, you know online casino brands is where you can place your bets on this talented young man.

Formula 1 Virtual Grand Prix Series

Formula 1 launched a Virtual Grand Prix Series to replace races that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Esports Virtual Grand Prix features a number of current F1 drivers.

Because of the virtual races, fans continued watching races as the opening race calendar was affected by the pandemic.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]