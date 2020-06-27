/How To Choose the Car Cushion That Worth Money

Most of us dread the long drive to our in-laws and for good reason. Long drives can play havoc with your back and it feels like the dull ache in your lumbar region will never end. Thankfully, you can now purchase car cushions that can help with an array of issues we face when we get in the car, from back pain, leg aches or simply not having long enough legs. But when you are faced with so much choice how do you know which car cushion is best for you and your situation? Don’t worry we’re here to help.

Why Do I Need A Car Cushion?

You may not have considered a car cushion before, but if you suffer with any type of back pain, be it sciatica or an old injury a car cushion may well be able to alleviate some of the symptoms. Some back-pain flare ups occur when the car you are in stops or starts suddenly, or if you are driving down roads that aren’t well maintained. A car cushion can help to shield you from increased vibration and any fast changes in speed, thus reducing the chance of a flare up. Not only that, car cushions replace the cushion that is lost in older cars. If your car seat feels as though it has seen better days, then now might be a good time to invest in one, the concerned website elitecarseats suggest.

What Hurts?

This is probably the fastest way to narrow down what type of car cushion you need. Unfortunately, years of bad posture creeps up on you when you get older in the form of pain down your neck and spine, so when you are thinking about a car cushion consider what part of your body hurts when you get in the car. It may be that after an hour your lumbar region begins to ache, or it could be your neck and your shoulders, either way, once you have narrowed down what exactly hurts, you’ll be able to find a cushion that supports this part of your body.

Wedges

Some people may not want a car cushion, but their car seat may well be damaged from use and the back of it droops down. It is this drooping down that can cause undue strain on our lower backs and impact further up our spinal column. A wedge design car cushion will help keep your back straight and your hips above your knees, which promotes better posture. Through raising the hips, you may find that your pain is vastly reduces and you can sit and drive for far longer than you previously thought.

Material

When it comes to purchasing a good quality car cushion, you don’t want to be choosing material that only makes the pain worse. Cushions that are made of foam are more likely to increase problems as they don’t fit to your form and increase the amount of feedback. Cheaper foam cushions can result in your back hurting far more than it initially did as it is just compounding the problem. You will need a sturdy cushion that will fit to you and not allow you to sit back and roll on your hips. There are many available in memory foam, this is dense enough so that you don’t sink down and have your hips lower than your knees, but soft enough so that it isn’t uncomfortable.

Inflatable Cushions

IF you don’t have your own car but you are often the passenger in someone else’s, an inflatable car cushion could be an excellent choice for you. They are more discrete than a traditional cushion and can still provide you with the support you need from a car cushion without having to carry a full sized one around with you.

Full Sized Car Cushions

If you do long drives and your car seat has seen better days, then why not look for a full-sized car cushion? These strap to your seats and make it so that you are supported from neck to knees. You can get them in an array of materials, including foam and memory foam. We recommend that you get a memory foam one, as they are dense enough to provide you with the right amount of support and will also keep you warm. Traditional foam will have too much give in it and you will find that they won’t alleviate any pressure that you face in particular areas as they compress far more easily. The full-sized car cushions are more expensive than the seat or wedge cushions, but if you have issues with your shoulders and neck, then they make an excellent addition to any vehicle.

Fabric

Some of us are clumsier than others, so you want to make sure you get a car cushion that can be wiped clean, so that the coffee you spilt won’t be evident the next time you get in your car. You can get car cushions in a variety of finishes, from ones that emulate velvet, to more robust and hardy materials. It really does come down to personal preference as well as the money you want to spend. The softer the finish, the more expensive the car cushions tend to be, but it also increases the likelihood of permanent damage if you were to spill something on them. If you don’t want to spend a lot of money but you want a cushion that will keep your hips above your knees and will deal with spillages and a generally difficult life, the wedge cushion will be the best choice for you. These are often cut from a hard piece of foam, so they are easy to clean and won’t stain, unlike other cushions with different fabric finishes.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to driving, a lot of us just deal with the pain that sitting in a car seat can bring. This can be easily alleviated with the addition of a car seat. Depending on where the pain is, can change which type of car seat is best for you. You may find that you need additional neck and lumbar support, or you just need to keep your hips above your knees. Whatever your requirements are, there will be a car seat to suit your needs in the finish that you want, just make sure that you take into account how clumsy you are when you drink your morning coffee on your commute.

