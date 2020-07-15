As we start to come further out of lockdown restrictions, family summer holiday plans are now back on the table. But, with lingering doubts over whether we should be heading abroad, 2020 might be the year of packing up the car and going on staycation. And that could mean it’s time to upgrade the family car to make sure no person or luggage gets left behind.

If you’re in the market for your next family car, it’s so essential to do your research and get on top of your finances. That way, you’ll find a great deal on the best family cars to buy in 2020.

Kia Cee’d

If you need your next family car to be affordable and practical, the Kia Cee’d is an option you’ll want to think about. It has ample boot space and room for even the tallest passengers to sit in comfort. It also comes with a decent range of standard features – all adding to its appeal.

Skoda Octavia

You don’t get an award like What Car? 2019 Family Car of the Year for nothing. It’s often repeated that Skoda completely flipped its reputation after a troubled past. Now, it’s impossible to leave the Czech car maker off any list of best cars to buy – and that’s with very good reason too.

Ford Focus

Not just a popular option for families, but popular with motorists the world over. For drivers, a Focus is both practical (for the school run) and fun (for the country adventures). And thanks to its popularity, there should be some epic-value used options available for your next family car.

Dacia Duster

On pure value for money alone, few options can rival the Dacia Duster. It’s a small family SUV with a price tag from new that undercuts small hatchbacks. You get a fair amount of car too – with great fuel economy, plenty of room inside and a no-nonsense ride. Ideal for strict budgets.

Peugeot 3008

French car maker Peugeot has roared back into the family car market with the 3008 crossover. It’s another award-winner too, winning acclaim for its practicality and upmarket feel. There’s a plug-in hybrid option for the eco-conscious. It certainly makes a design statement too.

The family car market, of course, is not short on options to suit all tastes and budgets. At ease on the daily commute or the long-distance drive, the perfect family car can be a trusty servant for years to come – and provide many memorable adventures that you can share together.

