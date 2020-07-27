/What is on a Motorcyclist’s Bucket List

Typically, motorcyclists are adventurous types so it is no surprise that so many have bucket lists related to riding. There are many excellent experiences and activities that a motorcyclist should look to tick off their list in the UK, so if you are looking for some two-wheel based fun and adventure then read on for a few ideas.

Iconic Trips

Motorcycle insurance company Devitt recently made their own bucket list for motorcyclists and there are a number of excellent experiences worth considering. The top experience, and one which many riders will already be familiar with, is to ride around the iconic Isle of Man TT Mountain course which is a 37.73-mile narrow track which is widely regarded as the most demanding road racing course on the planet. Another highly popular option is the world-famous Route 66 traversing 2400 miles across the States from Chicago to Los Angeles – this will show you the incredibly diverse beauty if the land and is an incredible experience.

Visit the TT

If you do not fancy riding the TT course yourself, another good option for riders is to visit and experience the Isle of Man TT in person as it is quite unlike any other racing action you have ever seen and allows you to observe the astonishing speeds, plus there are all kinds of other fun things on during the event like live music performances, stunt displays and much more.

Build Your Own Bike

Another great experience that every rider should have is building your own bike. This will give you a much greater appreciation for your ride and is even better if you are able to create a working motorcycle workshop in your home which will provide the perfect space for tinkering and improving your ride.

Motorcycle Live!

Motorcycle Live! Is a must for any riding enthusiast as the biggest bike show in Britain held at the NEC in Birmingham every year. Here you can check out all the upcoming models, see the biggest names in the industry, check out cool live events and hang out with other motorcycling enthusiasts. Essentially, it is a huge celebration of everything motorcycle-related and something that should always be on your calendar.

These are a few of the experiences that should be on the bucket list of every motorcyclist. There are all kinds of amazing things to do and places to visit as a motorcyclist and these experiences could help take your passion to the next level and even allow you to improve your riding, meet likeminded people and feel part of the lively motorcyclist community in Britain.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]