/5 Reasons You Shouldn’t Be Smoking in Your Car

You’ve been a smoker for years and always lit up in the car. You didn’t notice any issues, so it should be fine, right? Smoking in the car is just a bad habit, and doesn’t cause any real damage…

The truth is, smoking in the car is incredibly destructive to the vehicle. From damage to upholstery and surfaces to polluting the cabin’s air and amplifying the effects of the smoke to creating a smell you’ll probably never get out of the vehicle, smoking and cars do not go together.

Let’s take a closer look at how lighting up in your vehicle is damaging it beyond repair.

1. You Can’t Get The Smell Out

The smell of cigarettes is distinctly awful, especially when it’s concentrated in a small area like a room in a house or a vehicle cabin. If you’re smoking with the windows up, you can pretty much guarantee that you’ll never get the smell completely out. If you want to sell your car in the future, the smell of old stale cigarettes can be detrimental to your efforts. After all, the only thing that smells worse than a cigarette is old cigarette smoke.

When you smoke, the air fills with pungent odors. Cigarette smoke seems to stick to everything because of the tar in it, and this coating can store noxious odors for months or even years if it’s left unattended. Do you clean your car regularly? Most people do not wipe down the inside of their vehicles very often.

Even if you were able to clean the inside of your car every day, the minute you light up in the cabin, all of your hard work is undone. The bottom line? Cigarettes smell, and that smell can stick to the interior of your vehicle and never leave.

2. Air Quality

Smoking in your vehicle can permanently alter the air quality of the cabin itself. The smoke will find its way into the car’s ventilation and heating/cooling systems, recirculating each time you turn it on. If you’ve got children in the car, you’re putting them at risk of developing serious health complications because of second-hand smoke.

Children have smaller bodies, less robust immune systems, and are more prone to the dangers of second-hand smoke than adults. A single cigarette in an enclosed vehicle can fill a child’s lungs with the harmful chemicals in your cigarette; making it nearly as bad for them as taking a drag themselves!

Try instead switching to alternatives to tobacco products like tobaccoless dip (https://blackbuffalo.com/) to avoid polluting your vehicle and exposing everyone in it to harmful cigarette smoke.

3. You’re Dropping Your Car’s Resale Value

According to this study, the average value of a used car that has been smoked in drops by about 7%. When you drive a car off the lot, it drops by about 20%, and continues to do so as more time passes. Essentially, you’re decreasing your car’s resale value by nearly 30% if you’re smoking in a used vehicle. That’s nearly a third of its total value!

Smoking causes damage to vehicles that can’t always be seen. The internal air circulation systems, filters, etc., can be damaged and permanently polluted with cigarette smoke and tar. Not to mention, the smell can scare away qualified buyers. If you’re a non-smoker, the last thing you’d want is a vehicle that smells like smoke.

4. You’re Amplifying The Effects Of Smoking

When you smoke in an enclosed area, you’re essentially rebreathing that harmful smoke, effectively amplifying its effect tenfold. Your body depends on clean oxygen, and you’re depriving it of this crucial resources when you smoke in your car’s cabin.

Smoking causes high blood pressure, has been linked to several cancers and is generally destructive to the body’s internal structures. Imagine smoking around 8-10 cigarettes simultaneously; that’s about the same as smoking one inside your cabin with the windows up. Smoking inside your vehicle is much more dangerous than smoking in an outdoor area with good ventilation.

5. Fire Hazard

Last, but certainly not least, smoking is a fire hazard. Vehicle upholstery can catch an ember and ignite, causing damage to your vehicle and possibly injury or death. Picture this: you’re driving about 70mph on the highway, and you’re smoking. An ember falls onto the seat between your legs, which begins to smolder. You don’t notice anything until a flame develops, and then you’re panicking at 70mph, trying to put out a fire. That likely won’t end well.

Clothing is also susceptible to ignition from cigarette embers. Smoking in a vehicle is dangerous, destructive, and potentially life-threatening. It’s also irresponsible if you’re transporting passengers, especially children. The bottom line? Don’t smoke in the car. Better yet, give up smoking for good and take back control of your life and your health!

