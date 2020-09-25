/Essential Auto Dealer Supplies to Look for in a Supply Outlet

With customers being more sophisticated and aware than ever before, the entire landscape of auto sales is experiencing a massive transformation. It has never been more challenging for an auto dealership to succeed and remain ahead of their competition.

If your sales staff has the right tools at their disposal, nothing can stop you from running your dealership like a well-oiled machine. Here are some top auto dealer supplies that can help you successfully close a deal with every potential customer.

After Hours Shopper Box

If you wish to collect leads for your auto dealership during non-business hours, this product is the best solution.

An After Hours Shopper Box is a self-contained steel box that you can mount on the wall. Potential customers can fill out a provided card to indicate the vehicle(s) they wish to check out and then submit the filled form in the locked box. On the next business day, you can have someone from your dealership collect the lead and follow up.

Car Key Tags

Your sales and service departments will find key tags handy to keep your keys organized and in order. The sales department utilizes car key tags to identify and keep track of vehicles for sale. Service departments like auto repair and auto detail use tags to organize keys for the cars that are currently in your shop.

Key tags come in an assortment of colors to coordinate keys by department, model, or technician. A renowned auto dealer supply company will offer a range of options for key tags, including paper, plastic, numbered, and unnumbered. The best part is that they have standard labels with sufficient space to enter the vehicles’ mandatory information.

Deal Jackets

Also known as Dealer Record Envelopes, you will find deal jackets quite practical to store all of your paperwork related to the sale or service of a vehicle. These are large and durable envelopes that help you organize your papers during the sales process.

Deal Jackets are ideal for maintaining documents like DMV documents, sales contracts, credit applications, and previous owners’ records. Moreover, they come handy when you need to store relevant state laws and related documents for more than ten years.

Sales Department Forms

Every sale begins with a prospective customer entering your dealership. You will first record the client’s details in the Customer Contact Log Book. If a customer wishes to sell their car, Used Vehicle Appraisal Books help provide the customer with an accurate vehicle status.

Eventually, once a customer decides to purchase a vehicle, you have to provide an odometer disclosure statement. Finally, a buyer’s order, a legal document that outlines the sale, completes the deal.

Every step requires different forms and paperwork to streamline the process. All these sales department forms should perfectly fit your requirements, thus avoiding any errors in financial transactions.

Sold and Hold Tags

Sold/Hold tags are eye-catching, dual-purpose tags, that you can use to identify vehicles as either SOLD or on HOLD.

These tags help mark the already booked vehicles as unavailable to the new customers walking into your dealership. It avoids any confusion if a customer wishes to know why they can’t purchase a particular car.

You can get them in three sizes, made from heavy bright yellow card stock and printed with vibrant red ink reading SOLD on the front and HOLD on the back.

With many states deeming auto dealerships as essential businesses during the pandemic, these tags will help you mark vehicles you have already promised to someone else.

Jailer Key Ring

Running a fully-functioning automotive dealership, you would have many keys to manage. A jailer key ring is the best solution to keep all your departments’ keys safe and organized. You can get these rings in chrome-plated steel, with a flat top surface that makes them easy to hold.

The jailer key ring comes with ring bottom pivots that create a more significant top opening, making them durable and easy to use.

License Plate Accessories

As a reputed auto dealership, having license plate accessories, including envelopes, license plate screws, and holders, avoids last-minute hiccups.

While license plate magnets and holders secure the license plate to the vehicle, license plate screws are a must for the permanent installation of a license plate.

Amid the pandemic, reputed auto dealer suppliers also offer a comprehensive selection of COVID-19 response products. When shopping for essential auto dealer supplies, make sure you opt for state-of-the-art products, ensuring your business’ smooth and profitable functioning.

