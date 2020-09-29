/How to Keep your Truck Clean

Driving for hours on end is a tough gig while keeping track of your location, utilizing your trucking software, ensuring your load is secure and taking the quickest route are all essential elements of a successful delivery.

Along the way however, it’s crucial that you keep your truck clean and organized, otherwise it can create unwanted mess, hassle and negatively impact your mood whether you realize it or not.

National Retail states, “During long haul trips, you’re practically living in your semi-truck. Long hours of driving turn into days and weeks out on the road.

During this time, OTR drivers will inevitably experience the need to clean out the cab’s interior.

While you should always be taking initiative to clean your driving space, sometimes life distracts us from the little things that will improve our mood, morale and work ethic.”

Your truck should be treated like your bedroom, a place that is clean and tidy. Leaving dirty wrappers and unclean items laying around can make your feel depressed and can create a breeding ground for unwanted bacteria.

In this article, we will explore ways a trucker can keep their truck clean:

Getting into the habit of wiping down

During 2020, we were all severely impacted by a pandemic, the use of sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes inside your truck are now more important than ever ensuring nasty bugs don’t live on unclean surfaces.

Grab yourself a large bottle of sanitizer and a pack of strong antibacterial wipes for the glove box. That way you will be able to ensure windows, handles and surfaces are always hygienic and safe.

Invest in a handy vacuum

Why not consider investing in a wireless hand vacuum? If you ever need to eat on the road, oftentimes crumbs go everywhere, especially under and behind the seat.

If you have a small vacuum on hand, it’s way easier to clean up the mess along the way instead of waiting until you get home to do the job.

Consider your shoes

Shoes are by far one of the biggest culprits for mess inside any trucker’s cabin. Before departing from home it’s clever to consider the types of shoes you will need on your trip.

One set of dirty old boots isn’t going to keep your interior clean, so make sure if you do need to head out on the mucky roadside that you have a set of different shoes to put on before re-entering your vehicle. That way you can keep your cabin mud free.

Overall, it isn’t rocket science taking the time and being disciplined enough to maintain a solid cleaning routine for your vehicle.

Psychology Today states, “In 2011, researchers at Princeton University found that clutter can actually make it more difficult to focus on a particular task.

Specifically, they found that the visual cortex can be overwhelmed by task-irrelevant objects, making it harder to allocate attention and complete tasks efficiently.”

Even science supports cleanliness, therefore, keeping your truck clean and shiny should be an absolute priority, giving you more time to focus on the job at hand.

