/6 Ways to Maintain and Promote Job Safety

Safety issues at the workplace are seen in almost every field, but they are more common in industries like construction, manufacturing, and transportation. However, the risks involved are not always the same, as the dangers at a construction site are much different from those present at a chemical factory. This makes it extremely important to promote robust job safety programs at the workplace, raise awareness about maintaining safety, and follow the safety standards set by the business or the industry.

In the year 1970, realizing the significance of safety regulations at the workplace, OSHA (Occupational Safety & Health Administration) established safety standards that all workplaces must follow to ensure the safety of workers, the establishment, and the employer.

Irrespective of the type of work you are involved in, it should be your highest priority to ensure a safe and risk-free work environment for all. But running training classes and pasting safety posters around the workplace is not enough. It is essential to take steps so that everyone around the office remains focused on workplace safety.

Here are the six ways to stay focused on maintaining job safety and promoting a robust safety culture at your premise.

Eliminate Any Potential Hazards from Your Workplace

If there are any potential chemical or physical hazards at your workplace, make arrangements to eliminate them as per OSHA rules and regulations. You may use digital signage programs to keep employees focused on precautions like body mechanics, safe backing, PPE equipment use, and forklift safety.

Clearing your workplace also avoids any trips and falls, thereby ensuring safety for the workers. Also, ask the workers to report any potential issues or violations they notice at work and immediately take steps to resolve them.

Train Your Employees

Give proper safety training to your employees in a language they can understand. Make sure that each new employee receives this training before starting their work. Refresher courses from time to time are also helpful for your existing employees and any particular employee changing department or work nature.

Use e-message boards to display safety training messages to keep your workers focused on safety. Use professional training providers for the best solutions with lifetime support.

Provide Proper Safety Equipment to Your Workers

As a business owner, it’s your responsibility to provide proper safety equipment to your workers. Not only this, but you should also make arrangements to ensure that the workers are using their safety equipment while at work and that they are properly maintaining the equipment you provided to them. Install proper signs around machines and hazardous materials so that your workers do not forget to wear their PPE.

Use Signs to Label Hazardous Zones

Places, where hazardous machines, products, or equipment are stored or used, should be labeled clearly. Demarcating these places with special signs in bold colors will keep your workers focused on job safety. You can categorize regulatory signs into mandatory signs, restriction signs, and prohibition signs.

Signs of hazard warn people about potential hazards and dangers. Danger signs give warnings for potential life-threatening dangers, while warning signs make people conscious and alert them to be careful.

Signs for emergency information include directions to facilities like first aid, safety equipment, emergency exits, fire safety equipment, etc.

Maintain Your Machines Properly

Don’t wait for your machines and tools to break down before you call in a repair person. Get them serviced regularly to prevent malfunction in the first place. Breaking down of machines costs you not only money but also poses a risk to your employees.

With regular maintenance, you can prolong life and improve machine performances, thereby boosting your business productivity in the long run. You can also take the help of certified experts for job site assessments at regular intervals.

Give First Aid Training to Your Staff Members

Make first aid stations in different work areas and train your staff members to give first aid to others in times of need. Make first aid kits available in all departments, especially in high-risk areas. Keep a vehicle ready, so the injured person can be rushed to the nearby hospital as soon as possible.

As a general rule of thumb, you should have one trained first aid expert for every 30-50 people, depending on the level of risk at your workplace.

Proper Preparation May Save Lives

Creating a safe working environment is a vital task you are entitled to handle as a business owner or manager. It allows your employees to stay confident and work comfortably with no concerns about their health and safety.

Take a proactive approach for addressing dangers at your place even before they pose dangers to your people. However, it is important to work collectively and create a productive and safe environment for every employee. Don’t hesitate to contact the experts for implementing training and assessment tools for the best results.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]